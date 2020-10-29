How Dia de los Muertos became a cherished tradition in our blended family

I had very little concept of Dia de los Muertos — or "Day of the Dead" — before marrying my husband. Growing up, I heard about "All Saints Day" in elementary school, and it was mentioned again in a high school Spanish class when we briefly covered Mexican cultural traditions. In 2017, the Disney movie "Coco" hit theaters, but I admit I was uninterested in seeing it because I didn't understand the holiday and believed a children's movie about death would likely have me sobbing into a tub of popcorn.

It wasn't until I became part of my husband's family that I started to personally understand and experience the beauty of Dia de los Muertos. My husband's maternal cultural heritage is Mexican, and the celebration of Dia de los Muertos is one that my mother-in-law, Suzanne, introduced me to through their family's tradition. The holiday has truly become a day I look forward to every year.

Dia de los Muertos takes place Nov. 1 and is a celebration of the lives of the deceased. Instead of mourning, the deceased are honored and celebrated with joyful events, lively music and food they enjoyed while they were living. The cultural customs of the day's events are meant to help us remember how death is a part of life and honor the joy of a life well lived.