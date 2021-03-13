How does my family get back on schedule after a year without one?

This past year has been tough. There's no denying it. And yet we all know the silver linings we've gained from slowing down and having to stay home more.
For my family, it meant being together more often.
We eat every meal together. We get to have slow mornings when we eat breakfast together, and we pause in the afternoon to eat lunch.
I get a little glimpse of my 7-year-old at school during his daily Zoom meetings. I get to put my 4-year-old down for naps. I've gotten the chance to feel what it's like to be a stay-at-home mom, something I've always wanted. I love taking breaks with my kids to play, draw or go on a walk.
And while those things are all wonderful, especially for my husband and I, I've been wondering lately about what has been taken away from my kids by keeping them home every day with us for the past year.
Pre-pandemic, they went to school or daycare every day (something they've done since they were tiny). They played with other kids and learned how to listen to and respect adults who aren't their mom and dad. They learned how to cope with us leaving them for eight hours a day.
Back then, they were definitely on a better schedule. We woke up earlier since we had to be out the door to get to school and work on time. At school and daycare, both kids had a set amount of time in which they had to eat their lunch.
It seems like a weird thing to think about, but those experiences shape kids into independent and capable human beings.
Nowadays, we've definitely become lax in our schedules. Sure we're up in time for work and Zoom meetings, but just barely. Our kids have chores to do, but with working from home, we're not great at making sure they follow through with them every day.
Mealtimes, in particular, are bad. Especially lunch. We never seem to eat at the same time every day. And our kids take forever to eat. They're going to be in for a rude awakening back at school when, if they haven't finished their sandwiches, they're going to have to move on with the day.
If we don't change some things soon, we're going to be in for a very rough time come fall. And while I realize only going back to school or daycare will really get them back to a normal schedule outside of our house, we need to start preparing them now.
It starts with getting to bed on time — the same time every night — and setting a wake-up alarm early enough that we'd make it to work and school at 8 a.m. (Even if we're not leaving the house quite yet.) It's not like I want to jump to doing this five days a week. (Holy cow, we'd be one really unhappy family.) But maybe we could start to at least do this a few days a week.
Getting up earlier would mean more time before work and school to do chores and eat breakfast (still together but at a faster pace). Eating lunch within a set time frame would not only prepare them for doing so at school in the fall, but also free up more time for play before we do more school in the afternoon.
And while we're not quite sure how to go about getting our kids ready to be apart from us for eight hours a day, maybe it starts with overnight stays with grandparents or cousins. Maybe it's having masked playdates this spring and summer with friends.
All in all, getting back on schedule — albeit slowly — is a good thing. It will be tough to do and, to be honest, I am not at all looking forward to it. But it needs to be done. We really only have ourselves to blame for the predicament in which we find ourselves.
I hope my children will always remember "that year we spent at home, weathering a global pandemic." That year we played lots of games, went on lots of walks, had lots of "sleepovers" in the tent upstairs in mom and dad's room and baked lots of yummy treats.
But I'm really hoping no one remembers how tough it was to go back to normal.