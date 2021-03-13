How does my family get back on schedule after a year without one?

It seems like a weird thing to think about, but those experiences shape kids into independent and capable human beings.

Nowadays, we've definitely become lax in our schedules. Sure we're up in time for work and Zoom meetings, but just barely. Our kids have chores to do, but with working from home, we're not great at making sure they follow through with them every day.

Mealtimes, in particular, are bad. Especially lunch. We never seem to eat at the same time every day. And our kids take forever to eat. They're going to be in for a rude awakening back at school when, if they haven't finished their sandwiches, they're going to have to move on with the day.

If we don't change some things soon, we're going to be in for a very rough time come fall. And while I realize only going back to school or daycare will really get them back to a normal schedule outside of our house, we need to start preparing them now.

It starts with getting to bed on time — the same time every night — and setting a wake-up alarm early enough that we'd make it to work and school at 8 a.m. (Even if we're not leaving the house quite yet.) It's not like I want to jump to doing this five days a week. (Holy cow, we'd be one really unhappy family.) But maybe we could start to at least do this a few days a week.