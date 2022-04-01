How doulas are helping Omaha moms during, after pregnancy

When Allison Woodward found out she was expecting her third child, she knew she’d need some help.

“I learned the hard way the first time with two kids that it’s OK to ask for help,” the Omaha mom said.

So she decided to hire a postpartum doula.

Doulas offer a lot of hands-on support before and during delivery as well as postpartum. Doulas are trained in all nuances of pregnancy and postpartum care for both mothers and their babies including breastfeeding help, bottle feeding and newborn care. They lend a lot of support to moms, whether it's a helping hand or a helpful ear.

“A lot of times that's just talking with her and helping her feel normal during a time where she's going through this monumental change,” said Shannon Barnett, a certified doula who co-owns Omaha Birth & Babies. “Nobody's really asking her, ‘Hey, how are you?’ And that's really what a doula is going to be doing — making sure that not only are the baby's needs being met, but that mom’s needs are too.”

Woodward said her doula served as "an ear for listening when I needed to talk about things I was worried about, like the baby not gaining weight,” she said.

Doulas have been around since biblical times, Barnett said. “(Doulas) are starting to become more and more popular as families are becoming more and more aware of what their birthing and postpartum options are.”

Omaha Birth & Babies offers both birth and postpartum doulas.

“Our primary goal is to help families feel educated, while reducing fear and instilling strength (during labor),” she said.

In fact, evidence suggests that, “in addition to regular nursing care, continuous one-to-one emotional support provided by support personnel, such as a doula, is associated with improved outcomes for women in labor,” according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Barnett said she knows there are a lot of stereotypes associated with doulas.

“A lot of people assume we're just for people who are wanting a home birth or are just for people who are desiring to have an unmedicated birth. We are definitely very far from them,” she said.

Barnett pointed out that all of their clients are hospital birth clients, as “we do not do home births in the state of Nebraska.”

Both Barnett and her business partner, Andrea Showers, are certified birth and labor doulas, as well as certified postpartum and infant care doulas.They’re also both certified childbirth educators. Barnett is a certified lactation counselor and Showers is a certified infant feeding specialist.

Woodward reached out to Omaha Birth & Babies and decided to hire an overnight doula to help with nighttime feedings and changings. The doula was there from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning. Woodward said it helped her feel better and more present during the day with her two daughters, Clare, 3, and Ruth, 2.

“You feel like you never get a break from motherhood. But (when our) night nurse would show up, I felt like I could relax for the evening,” Woodward said. “I knew he was in good hands and that I wouldn't have to be listening for every kind of whimper and cry, which is part of the reason you don't sleep well as a new mom.”

Barnett said the overnight doula service is their most popular one.

“Sleep deprivation is the biggest shock to most families,” she said. “(We) just make sure families are optimizing as much sleep as possible and also helping babies get as much sleep as possible.”

Woodward also used a daytime doula for the first two weeks after her baby was born so she could focus on getting her two daughters fed, dressed and out the door to daycare and preschool.

“It was great to be able to actually run around while she stayed back with the baby for about 30 minutes,” she said of the doula, who was there from 6 to 9 a.m. “It was a lot easier to do instead of dragging the newborn out in the middle of the winter.”

Barnett said she realizes doulas are a luxury service for families.

“They come to us knowing they are hiring the most experienced and trained douas,” she said. “Even if they’re new, they are required to be in a mentorship for quite awhile.”

Barnett said, on average, the cost for an overnight doula is anywhere between $33 and $35 an hour. The average is roughly $1,300 for doula birth support, which includes pregnancy through delivery. Barnett said there are a lot of options for families who desire doula support, including seeing if their company or insurance will cover expenses. Some families even put doulas on their baby registry, she said.

Woodward said she considered a postpartum doula before but cost held her back.

“Also, as a new mom, you have that expectation in your head that you should be able to do this all on your own,” she said. “But my husband was totally supportive and agreed that help at night would be a good thing for both of us.”

Her husband, Chase Woodward, is an Omaha spine surgeon, so sleep was also very important to him.

“It’s definitely expensive, but we’re fortunate enough to be able to do it,” she said. “It was worth it. For me, just knowing myself and how I am without sleep — yes, I would do it again.”

Woodward said Omaha Birth & Babies is a great company and that the services they offer “are amazing.”

“Andrea and Shannon are wonderful, outstanding and compassionate people,” she said. “I wish all moms had a chance to have a postpartum doula because I think every mom deserves that help.”

Overall, Barnett said she hopes Omaha Birth & Babies can help parents have a positive experience during pregnancy, birth and after baby is born.

“Our hope with our clients is that when they work with one of our doulas, they are left with an experience they can look back on and recount over and over and over as something that was joyous, excited that they felt supported, heard and that all of their needs were met.”

