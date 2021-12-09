How hard should you push your kids as they grow into adulthood?

2. Together with your child, choose one area to work on, and set some realistic goals that fit the child’s age, stage, and abilities. For example, a child who struggles with school might need to learn and practice study skills, how to ask for help, or how to organize his/her time.

3. Once goals are established, help your child set up some rewards he finds meaningful and make them contingent on reaching the goals (if you achieve A, B follows). This teaches kids to make the connection between actions (I study hard) and consequences (my grades improve).

4. Once goals/contingencies are in place, back off and give your child responsibility for the outcomes. Check in at regular, agreed upon intervals to see how it’s going. Let your child own his or her successes or failures. Don’t rush in to fix everything; kids learn from disappointment as well as from achievement. If you sense your child is in serious distress, that’s the time to intervene.

5. Remind your child that you’re there for support and help with problem-solving. Provide lots of encouragement and praise.

6. When your child hits goals in one area, ask what he/she would like to tackle next, and repeat the process.