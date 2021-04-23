How helping a woman and her son in need taught my kids valuable life lessons

Have you ever had a season in parenthood where your kids were out of control? I just recently went through this with my own kids.
Without any warning, my typically polite and kind children were all too demanding and downright rude.
I could have blamed this chaotic energy on family visiting, which brought much more excitement into their daily routine. It could also have been because their dad was working longer hours and they had separation anxiety.
Whatever the reason, this mama was exhausted. I was done with the whining, the demands and the attitudes.
As we drove to Target for a week-day grocery pick-up, my daughter was going on about a new doll she wanted, specifically a ‘Cry Baby’ doll. I replied with “Didn’t Santa just get one of those for you at Christmas?”
“Yes, mommy!" she said. "But I saw a commercial on TV for one that cries jelly tears, so now I really want that one.”
Jelly tears? Seriously, who thinks of this crap?
The conversation continued after we left the store and pulled out of the parking lot. That’s when we saw them — a woman with a little boy who were standing on the corner with a sign that read she had lost her job and needed help. The little boy, who was about 3 years old (the same age as my son), was sitting in a Target cart.
I slowed down and quickly looked in my purse, but had nothing to give them. I must have mumbled this out loud, completely forgetting about my always captive audience in the back seat. Immediately, the questions started.
“What’s going on? Are they okay? Where’s their house? Where’s the daddy? Why was that little boy in a cart? What are they going to eat for dinner?"
I didn’t know how to appropriately answer the questions coming at me, but I had to say something. My kids were not going to be satisfied until they had answers. So, I simply stated the truth.
“I’m not sure what their story is. I don’t know if they have a car, where the daddy is or what they’re going to eat for dinner tonight. But I do know they need help and we have the power to do something really kind right now. Should we go back to our house and get something for them?”
“Yes!” both kids squealed in unison.
We talked all the way home about food essentials we could give them. At home, I started packing the bag in a frenzy. My daughter ran in the opposite direction and disappeared for several minutes.
I was starting to get impatient when she finally came back upstairs with a handful of toys and her own bag proclaiming the little boy deserves to have toys, too.
“I couldn’t agree more,” I said. “Thank you for being so thoughtful.”
With bags in tow, we hopped back in the car and drove back to Target. I rolled down my window and handed the mom fresh fruit, water and granola bars. My daughter handed her a variety of toys for the little boy, including some brand new ones the Easter Bunny had just delivered.
The woman was brought to tears, and I could see the joy on the little boy's face as he examined his new gifts. I’m not sure who was happier in that moment — that mom, this mom, the little boy or my little girl. I was overflowing with pride. Not only were my children concerned about someone else’s well-being, they gave up something of theirs to make someone else happy.
I could have easily driven by that woman and chose not to believe her story. I’m not naive. I’m fully aware the whole set up could have been a scam to earn monetary items. But I chose to trust her. By doing so, I taught my children a lesson on the power of kindness and helping our neighbors in need.
What if we all did that? What if we trusted people at their word instead of assuming everyone has an ulterior motive. Wouldn’t the world be a better place?
Since that day, the kids have seemed less out of control, and my daughter hasn’t once whined about wanting more toys. They have asked several times about the woman and the little boy — wondering how they’re doing and if they like their new toys.
I’m sure that family thinks we were a blessing to them, but the more I think about that day, I realize they were the blessing in disguise my family needed.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years, and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.