How helping a woman and her son in need taught my kids valuable life lessons

“I couldn’t agree more,” I said. “Thank you for being so thoughtful.”

With bags in tow, we hopped back in the car and drove back to Target. I rolled down my window and handed the mom fresh fruit, water and granola bars. My daughter handed her a variety of toys for the little boy, including some brand new ones the Easter Bunny had just delivered.

The woman was brought to tears, and I could see the joy on the little boy's face as he examined his new gifts. I’m not sure who was happier in that moment — that mom, this mom, the little boy or my little girl. I was overflowing with pride. Not only were my children concerned about someone else’s well-being, they gave up something of theirs to make someone else happy.

I could have easily driven by that woman and chose not to believe her story. I’m not naive. I’m fully aware the whole set up could have been a scam to earn monetary items. But I chose to trust her. By doing so, I taught my children a lesson on the power of kindness and helping our neighbors in need.

What if we all did that? What if we trusted people at their word instead of assuming everyone has an ulterior motive. Wouldn’t the world be a better place?