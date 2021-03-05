How I battle everyday ‘mom guilt’ to live a happier life

Let’s talk about the insidious monster that lurks inside of moms, threatening to bubble up unannounced at any moment just when she begins to feel a sense of peace. You know it.
Mom guilt.
When we become mothers, we get handed a whole host of new emotions and guilt certainly isn’t left out. Like so many things, there isn’t a handbook for how we deal with the guilt that comes with motherhood and the transition we undergo as mothers. My recent bout with mom guilt centered on the decision to send my two young boys back to daycare full time so I could refocus my time on my career.
It left my heart and head in a battle of tug and war.
In January of 2020, I left my full-time corporate career to start my own freelance writing business. To save a little bit of money and spend more time with my kids before they started school, I made the decision to keep them home two days during the workweek. It was a major transition for me to say the least.
Growing up, I never imagined myself as a stay-at-home mom. I’d always been very career minded. Then I had my first son and something in me longed to stay home with him while he was a baby. At the time, though, that wasn’t possible. So I worked full time like millions of other moms in the U.S.
Then my second baby came along and I felt the itch again, though it wasn't quite as strong. Again, it wasn’t the right time. But when the opportunity arose last year to freelance full time, it just made sense to have my then 4-year-old and 18-month-old spend a few days at home with me.
And despite COVID-19 hitting the states a few months into my new career and shutting things down, there was so much about last year that I’m truly grateful for. That time with my boys was a gift, and even though there certainly were hard days, there were many more that I treasured.
As my boys grew older, it was easy to tell that a year spending more time at home with mom was taking its toll on everyone. Sleep patterns were disrupted and people were grumpy from boredom. Towards the end of last year, I started to feel an itch to focus on my career and grow my business. I just couldn’t do that with my boys home two days a week.
Reflecting on how everyone had grown tired of the stay-at-home routine and the fact that my oldest would start kindergarten in the fall, I knew it was time for them to go back to daycare full time. They needed more socialization with their friends. They needed structure and routine that daycare could give them that I just couldn’t.
I set a date for them to start back full time and as it grew closer, the mom guilt grew stronger. Was I making the right decision? Was I being selfish? (That last one always eats at me.) But I had to take control and realize that, as much as I was doing this for them and their needs, I was also doing it for me. I needed to realize that was okay.
It’s so easy to forget that, as moms, we don’t always have to do everything for everyone else. We can do things for us that make us happy. As cliche as it is, I always think back to putting the oxygen mask on yourself first before you help anyone else. If you don’t take care of yourself, everyone will suffer.
We're two weeks into our new full-time routine and everyone is so much happier. My kids are thriving at daycare. They love getting to see their friends every day and doing the fun learning activities their daycare can provide. I was told my youngest has come out of his shell more since he’s been going full time, which makes me so happy.
Everyone’s sleep has improved and the best part? So has my mood. I’m a happier mom who feels immense satisfaction that I get to focus on my work during the day so that when I pick up my boys, I’m completely focused on being a mom and spending quality time with them.
To any moms out there wrestling with mom guilt and whether or not they are making the right decision (whatever it may be), my advice is to do what feels right for you. You need to put that oxygen mask on first before you help anyone else.
Don’t underestimate the power of doing something good for yourself. It has ripple effects that extend to those around you. Stay true to yourself and your heart and don’t let anyone’s potential judgments deter you from being your best self.
***
Kendra Perley is a mom to two young boys who keep her busy. When not wrangling boys, she's an established freelance writer who loves helping businesses elevate their products and services with words. You can find more of her parenting stories on her blog, The Maternal Canvas.