How I battle everyday ‘mom guilt’ to live a happier life

And despite COVID-19 hitting the states a few months into my new career and shutting things down, there was so much about last year that I’m truly grateful for. That time with my boys was a gift, and even though there certainly were hard days, there were many more that I treasured.

As my boys grew older, it was easy to tell that a year spending more time at home with mom was taking its toll on everyone. Sleep patterns were disrupted and people were grumpy from boredom. Towards the end of last year, I started to feel an itch to focus on my career and grow my business. I just couldn’t do that with my boys home two days a week.

Reflecting on how everyone had grown tired of the stay-at-home routine and the fact that my oldest would start kindergarten in the fall, I knew it was time for them to go back to daycare full time. They needed more socialization with their friends. They needed structure and routine that daycare could give them that I just couldn’t.

I set a date for them to start back full time and as it grew closer, the mom guilt grew stronger. Was I making the right decision? Was I being selfish? (That last one always eats at me.) But I had to take control and realize that, as much as I was doing this for them and their needs, I was also doing it for me. I needed to realize that was okay.