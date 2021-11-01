How I bonded with my kids over our hatred of Daylight Saving Time

This weekend rings in the end of Daylight Saving Time. In my house — with the exception of my husband — this Sunday is very unpopular. It’s not as despised as the last Sunday of summer vacation before school starts, but its arrival isn’t cheered or marked on the calendar with a gold star and exclamation points.
Maybe it’s from years of hearing me grumble about it that I’ve worn them down, but my kids have joined me in my increasingly vocal complaining about losing an entire hour of sunlight for the next five months.
We live in Chicago and there is a meteorologist on one of the local channels who has been making note of the diminishing daylight. Back in September, he announced it was the last day the sun would set at 7 p.m. Then he updated us last week with news that the sun would be setting at 6 p.m. for final time of 2021.
Until now, I only had one archnemesis, but this local weather guy could be a solid placeholder during the winter months.
You see, previously it was just the man who parks his ice cream cart in front of the kids’ school each afternoon. His presence ensures that almost every day — barring the winter ones — my 11-year-old son, Declan, will shake me down for a snow cone — even though he and his 9-year-old sister, Mara, know the only two guaranteed icy treat occasions are the first and last days of school. But that doesn’t stop him from asking every time he sees the cart. When I say no, Declan tries asking again in a higher pitched voice. Sometimes he even throws in a foot stamp and other times he surrenders quietly having only asked out of habit.
It's understandable since we’ve been running this little scene for eight years. Eight years. So that's why the ice cream cart guy holds my number one antagonist spot, but the weather guy is creeping to a close second. His excitement in sharing the cold, hard details on the daily loss of sunlight has not been a great way to kick off the mornings, which are staying darker longer. Yeah, thanks for the update, guy. I get it — it’s dark.
This may sound dramatic — it’s meant to — but when you live on the eastern edge of a time zone like I do here in Chicago, the effects are dramatic. In the coming weeks, the sun will start a steady routine of setting earlier and rising later. It’s as if our main star is battling its own version of seasonal affective disorder — sleeping the cold months away until the arrival of March. Then, like the rest of us, it'll spring back into action — raring to go with the warmer weather. Not cool, sun. Not cool at all.
The one bright spot in this looming darkness is that it has been a real bonding experience for me and the kids. Unlike the ice cream cart guy who they love, this weatherman’s celebration of the waning daylight has struck a chord with them, too. It turns out kids also keep a list of their not-so-favorite people. The weather guy might not unseat their top spot — the medical tech who gives flu shots — but if he wants to win the kids back, he better start drumming up some snow days.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.