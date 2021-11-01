How I bonded with my kids over our hatred of Daylight Saving Time

This weekend rings in the end of Daylight Saving Time. In my house — with the exception of my husband — this Sunday is very unpopular. It’s not as despised as the last Sunday of summer vacation before school starts, but its arrival isn’t cheered or marked on the calendar with a gold star and exclamation points.

Maybe it’s from years of hearing me grumble about it that I’ve worn them down, but my kids have joined me in my increasingly vocal complaining about losing an entire hour of sunlight for the next five months.

We live in Chicago and there is a meteorologist on one of the local channels who has been making note of the diminishing daylight. Back in September, he announced it was the last day the sun would set at 7 p.m. Then he updated us last week with news that the sun would be setting at 6 p.m. for final time of 2021.

Until now, I only had one archnemesis, but this local weather guy could be a solid placeholder during the winter months.