How I helped my kids come up with — and keep — their New Year's resolutions

Thanks to Pinterest, we had organized goal sheets to work from that included goals for home, self and school. We discussed what it meant to set a goal and how we could help each other work on them all year.

To my surprise, the idea clicked, and we developed some great, achievable goals.

My 4-year-old talked about not hitting his sister “as much.” (At least he understands the idea of starting small, right?) My 6-year-old shared how she wanted to be calmer and not yell as much. She thought doing more yoga might be a good solution. She also set a goal at school to learn how to tell time this year.

Unlike your typical New Year’s resolutions, there will be no failure or pity party here. The best part of all is you can do this with your kids any time of the year. Setting goals is a wonderful way to teach them perseverance and build their confidence when they do achieve a specific goal down the road.

Because kids always find a way to keep us humble, mine decided my goal should be to “use my calm voice more often.” Hopefully, with their help, this can be a resolution I keep now — and for years to come.

***

Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.