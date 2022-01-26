How I helped my kids come up with — and keep — their New Year's resolutions

It’s a new year, which means it’s resolution time.
While creating resolutions is geared towards adults, I wanted to incorporate my children into this process — minus the resolution-breaking pity party. You know the story...
At the beginning of every January, we set our sights on a lofty goal that’s nearly impossible to achieve. We make a vow to start doing this for our career — or stop doing that to our body — and everything else in between. (Essentially, we're setting ourselves up for failure.)
Predictably, right around the end of January, we realize we’re in over our heads and wave our white flag.
Instead, I wanted this exercise to be focused on goals for my kids. We discussed the things they wanted to work on or accomplish this year.
When I threw the idea into existence on the drive to school, I was met with resistance from my 6-year-old, who said, “That sounds like a horrible idea. I am not doing that.”
Just like that, my lofty vision was shattered. I would need to step up my mom game to get buy-in on this one. So, I presented the idea again a few days later — this time with the promise of homemade chocolate chip cookies.
They quickly came to the table that afternoon with cookies and milk in tow.
Thanks to Pinterest, we had organized goal sheets to work from that included goals for home, self and school. We discussed what it meant to set a goal and how we could help each other work on them all year.
To my surprise, the idea clicked, and we developed some great, achievable goals.
My 4-year-old talked about not hitting his sister “as much.” (At least he understands the idea of starting small, right?) My 6-year-old shared how she wanted to be calmer and not yell as much. She thought doing more yoga might be a good solution. She also set a goal at school to learn how to tell time this year.
Unlike your typical New Year’s resolutions, there will be no failure or pity party here. The best part of all is you can do this with your kids any time of the year. Setting goals is a wonderful way to teach them perseverance and build their confidence when they do achieve a specific goal down the road.
Because kids always find a way to keep us humble, mine decided my goal should be to “use my calm voice more often.” Hopefully, with their help, this can be a resolution I keep now — and for years to come.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.