How I kept my kids entertained over 20+ hours in the car

Art supplies

Our kids love to color and draw. We bought them each a full-sized sketchbook to bring on the trip, so that meant there was no loose paper flying around the back seat. And my wife packed a set of crayons and colored pencils. She made sure to pack two of each color so there was no fighting and a pencil sharpener for the inevitable broken crayon and colored pencil. (No markers, which make marking up the backseat upholstery far too easy.) They probably spent more time drawing than doing anything else.

Surprises

Before we left, we got them a few surprises. One was a new book for Sam. The other was a couple of those Grab-and-Go packs featuring coloring books and crayons emblazoned with their favorite characters. We didn’t reveal them until just before we left, and they were a hit.

Snacks

Of course, no road trip preparation is complete without great snacks, but we tailored the selections to our boys. Their favorites include cheese sticks, Goldfish crackers and granola bars, so that’s what we brought.

Stuffed animals