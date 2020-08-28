How I kept my kids entertained over 20+ hours in the car

When I was a kid, I loved road trips.
As the youngest, I sat in the way back, last bench seat of our family’s mid-’80s Suburban. Rather than being bummed at getting the least desirable seat in the car, I loved it. I was isolated, and I could do whatever I wanted on our lengthy summer road trips.
When our family set out for a long drive recently, I knew our boys would need some entertainment. At ages 6 and 4, Sam and Elliott would need plenty to occupy them considering our trip included an eight-hour drive to Colorado and multi-hour trips into the mountains for the various activities we had planned.
We put together enough to keep them busy without things getting out of control by picking several categories of items and letting them choose something that fit each one.
Books
Our kids love to read. (Well, Elliott isn’t quite there yet, but he does love to flip through familiar picture books he knows.) Each of them got to pick a few books to bring along. They also packed dry erase books, which have shiny, laminated pages perfect for using dry erase markers. The sets we have feature favorite characters from Disney and the Avengers, and they also teach letters, numbers and spelling. Our kids love them, and they were great for a summer road trip just before school started.
Art supplies
Our kids love to color and draw. We bought them each a full-sized sketchbook to bring on the trip, so that meant there was no loose paper flying around the back seat. And my wife packed a set of crayons and colored pencils. She made sure to pack two of each color so there was no fighting and a pencil sharpener for the inevitable broken crayon and colored pencil. (No markers, which make marking up the backseat upholstery far too easy.) They probably spent more time drawing than doing anything else.
Surprises
Before we left, we got them a few surprises. One was a new book for Sam. The other was a couple of those Grab-and-Go packs featuring coloring books and crayons emblazoned with their favorite characters. We didn’t reveal them until just before we left, and they were a hit.
Snacks
Of course, no road trip preparation is complete without great snacks, but we tailored the selections to our boys. Their favorites include cheese sticks, Goldfish crackers and granola bars, so that’s what we brought.
Stuffed animals
Our extensive collection of stuffed animals, which our boys call their “buddies,” are essential toys. Given their way, they would have brought along dozens, but we said they could pick just one. They each picked their favorite, and they stayed focused on playing with that one toy. Had they brought more, it would have been a mess. It also made it easier to make sure we didn’t leave a favorite buddy in another state.
iPad
Yes, we did bring along some digital devices. We loaded our iPad with games for Elliott, and Sam brought along his Kindle full of books and games. But they were a last resort. When we all needed some quiet time, out came the tablets.
Movies
As an extra special surprise, we loaded a few movies on the iPad. Of course, we picked kids movies and we picked kids movies that mom and dad wouldn’t mind listening to during a long car ride.
Masks
We have quite a few face masks for our kids, and they each got to pick one to bring on the car ride for any pit stops we made. (Of course, we brought extras in case one got lost.)
