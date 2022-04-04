How I’m preparing to take my son to his first concert

Since I was a teenager, I’ve been going to concerts almost constantly.

I’ve been writing about music and reviewing concerts since before I was married and had kids, so my two boys don’t know anything other than seeing dad leave for concerts.

When I leave late at night, my kids don’t even ask where I’m going. They simply say, “Have fun at the concert!”

Lately, our oldest son has been asking about going to a concert himself. Now, they’ve been to a few live music events before, but it’s usually been a daytime event such as the early hours of a music festival or a live band playing at a farmers market.

Our 8-year-old, Sam, wants more. And I want to bring him along.

There are a few things to think about, but here’s what I’ve been doing to prepare.

Find someone he wants to see. Sam is an easygoing kid and would relish the chance to go to any concert with me, but he’ll have a much better and more memorable time if it’s someone he really likes. Now, I’m not talking about going to see a concert just for kids but I also don’t want to drag him to some band he’s never heard of. I’d love to meet in the middle, picking an artist that we both like and can enjoy together, preferably someone who I’ve listened to a lot at home and he likes, too.

Keep bedtime in mind. So many concerts start in the evening, and after a few opening acts, the band you came to see might not start until even later. Sam is 8, and he rarely stays up that late. I’d hate to buy a seat in which he just ends up sleeping and I’d hate for him to miss a concert for which he was excited. We’ll have to find one where he can enjoy as much of the show as possible.

Buy ear plugs. This is advice I give to everyone, but it’s especially important for children. Live music is typically performed at an extreme volume, and the concert can and will damage your hearing. Protect your kid’s ears! You can purchase ear plugs from a variety of places. I recommend silicone ear plugs that fit inside the ear canal similar to the fit of many styles of ear buds. If you want more protection or if your child doesn’t like things stuck in their ears, I recommend getting ear muff-style hearing protection that goes over the ears.

Get him ready for the show. OK, you have tickets. You have ear plugs. It’s time to get ready for the show. If your child only knows a song or two by the band you’re going to see, make sure they know a few more. Verse yourself in songs the artist will perform by visiting a site such as setlist.fm and make a playlist of favorites. That way, your child will know most of the material by the time the show arrives.

Enjoy the show. Get there early. Find your seats. Get some snacks. Snap photos. Sing your heart out. And I highly recommend saving a few extra bucks to get a T-shirt or some other memorabilia. You’ll remember the experience forever.

Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.

