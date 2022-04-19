How I prepared my kids for losing our 16-year-old cat

It's never easy to lose those we love.

My kids have learned this over the years with the loss of great-grandparents. While they were always sad — especially after seeing how sad my husband and I were — they weren't a daily staple in their lives, so it was easier for them to process.

But recently, we lost our cat and my kids had a very, very hard time.

I had my cat, Isabel, for 16 years. She was the first pet I got as an adult. She was with me through college, breakups, moves, marriage and babies. My kids have no memories without her or my other cat, Nellie. Those precious cats were there every single day of their lives.

A few weeks ago, I noticed a change in Isabel. She was quieter than normal (she's normally a really, really vocal cat; she loved the sound of her own meow). She laid around a little more often. Her fur became spiky because she had stopped grooming herself. I scheduled a vet appointment. She continued to go downhill.

I had a feeling things weren't going well, but I held out hope it was fixable.

I warned my boys. I told them she was sick and we were taking her to the vet. I was honest when I told them I wasn't sure what the vet would say or what was going to happen.

I prepared them that we might get very bad news, and it would be time for Isabel to be euthanized. I explained, in gentle terms, what that meant. She might be too sick for them to save her. She might die. Our sons were nervous but seemed confident she'd be fine.

The day of the big vet trip came. By that point, she had gotten even worse. As I feared, the news wasn't good. She had kidney failure. At that point, Isabel's kidneys only had 25% function. The vet said cats are notorious for hiding and compensating their illnesses until they no longer could. This was one of those cases. There was nothing we could do, and the humane thing to do was put her to sleep.

I cried. I can't even begin to tell you how hard I cried.

My heart was broken. Having to say goodbye to my first baby was something I knew I'd have to do eventually, but I didn't think it would be so soon. I always thought my grumpy cat would live to be 20 out of sheer spite. To see her so fragile, quiet and sick was not something for which I was prepared.

We left the vet without her. I laid on the couch the rest of that afternoon, exhausted from crying so much and worried about what I was going to tell my boys.

My husband and I got them from school together. We got home and we sat them down. With heavy hearts, we explained what had happened. They cried. I cried even more. My youngest said, "But I wanted to keep her!" That made me cry even harder. I told them I understood. I wanted to keep her, too. But I explained how sick she was; that she was in pain. I said she's in heaven now and not in anymore pain.

I read them the Rainbow Bridge poem (which I barely got through). I explained how someday she'd be there to greet us when we got to heaven. They liked that. They felt better. We looked through pictures and watched some videos. They were still sad, but they laughed a little. It helped me feel better, too.

Isabel was a grumpy cat who really only loved me. Very rarely did she give the boys (or my husband) the time of day, but goodness gracious did they love her. And I like to think she loved them, too, even if she wouldn't show it much.

Nearly two weeks after she passed away, we went back to the vet to pick up her ashes, her paw prints and a lock of her fur. We were all sad but happy to have her back. She sits in the bookshelf now — her favorite place to perch when she was still here. We set her collar there, too.

The boys talk about her still. Recently, my youngest has asked to get a new baby kitten. My oldest tells him, "No, Elliott. Mommy is still too heartbroken." I laughed at that. He's not wrong.

Will we get another cat someday? It's highly likely. After all, the love they give us and the lessons they teach us during their lives — as short as they are — are so worth that pain of having to say goodbye.

In the mean time, I'm still getting used to not having Isabel around anymore. My house is abnormally quiet. I'm still reminiscing about the good times by looking back through pictures and videos of her. I'm so thankful to have had her for the 16 wonderful years I did. I will forever miss and love her, and, like the Rainbow Bridge poem says, I can't wait to see her again someday.

***

Ashlee Coffey is the editor of momaha.com. She is married with two sons — Sam and Elliott. Follow her on Twitter @AshleeCoffeyOWH.

