How I stopped counting parenting mistakes and started focusing on my parenting wins

Before I had kids, I was the best parent. I think most future parents feel that way. Then I had kids and everything I thought I knew was thrown out the window in light of real-life difficulties and my very own children with their very own opinions and strong wills.
One of my strongest pre-kid opinions had to do with cell phones and this terrifying age of technology. This one even followed me into parenting. When my kindergartner asked for an iPhone because all her friends had one, I stepped on my soapbox and preached the perils of appropriate ages and responsibility, etc. It was an opinion I held for a very long time.
And then a good friend of mine (who I have always looked up to) shared this bit of wisdom: Cell phones are scary, but we want our kids to learn correct behavior before they’re driving. Once they’re driving, they have so much freedom, and if they don’t know how to use their phone responsibly, it’s going to get them into a lot of trouble.
My husband, Zach, and I have always been big proponents of our house being the safest place for our kids to fail, mess up and make all the mistakes. So this was a light bulb moment for us. Both of our daughters, 14 and 12, have phones. Both are learning how to use them. And both girls have had their fair share of drama, problems and a hard learning curve of mixed failure and success. Most of the time, more failure than success.
But this is our goal; that they mess up in the safest place (our home), under our protection and we give them the tools to dig themselves out. Not just today, but for the rest of their lives.
This approach was tested recently.
I was driving my daughters to an activity one evening after just having picked up their friend. The car was silent for a few minutes before my eldest daughter, Stella, spilled everything. A boy she thought she knew well had asked her to hang out with him and a bunch of friends. And when she’d showed some interest, he’d asked her if she wanted to smoke with them.
Cue all the mom panic. I think I asked, in a strangled voice, “Smoke what?” The car of teens replied, "Cigarettes, obviously." Like that was the only answer to the question.
But it hadn’t been obvious to me, a mom with more worldly experience. Trying not to panic, I asked her what she’d told him. I watched a fire light within her. She was mad. Mad at him for asking her to do something so inappropriate and, worse, mad at him for asking her to do the unthinkable, which turned out to be more than just smoking.
She said, “Mom, I blocked him. He told me not to tell my parents. Can you believe that? He actually told me not to tell my parents!”
My other daughter chimed in, too, agreeing with her sister, sharing that she’d also blocked the kid. I mean, what kind of person would actually ask them to keep secrets from their parents? They were outraged.
I could have cried from relief. Our daughters having phones has been sort of a constant struggle over the last three years. We’ve walked them through issue after issue. Zach and I have regretted, questioned and pulled our hair out over the decision to give them these phones. And just as one of them seems to get the hang of it, the other one slips up.
But here was this moment of all that hardship and struggle and strife paying off. A real-life blossom out of years of toil.
I’m far enough into this mom thing where I’ve stopped judging other parents entirely. I question our choices and decisions every day, but this one stand by my daughter made all of it worth it. It was a big parenting win. But more than that, it was a big step in her maturity and character.
Going forward, I know she won’t always make the best possible choice. None of them will. But our house will remain the safest place to mess up. And out of all those bad decisions and missteps, my hope is that they learn how to consistently make great choices, too. Both now and for the rest of their lives.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.