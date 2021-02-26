How I stopped counting parenting mistakes and started focusing on my parenting wins

But this is our goal; that they mess up in the safest place (our home), under our protection and we give them the tools to dig themselves out. Not just today, but for the rest of their lives.

This approach was tested recently.

I was driving my daughters to an activity one evening after just having picked up their friend. The car was silent for a few minutes before my eldest daughter, Stella, spilled everything. A boy she thought she knew well had asked her to hang out with him and a bunch of friends. And when she’d showed some interest, he’d asked her if she wanted to smoke with them.

Cue all the mom panic. I think I asked, in a strangled voice, “Smoke what?” The car of teens replied, "Cigarettes, obviously." Like that was the only answer to the question.

But it hadn’t been obvious to me, a mom with more worldly experience. Trying not to panic, I asked her what she’d told him. I watched a fire light within her. She was mad. Mad at him for asking her to do something so inappropriate and, worse, mad at him for asking her to do the unthinkable, which turned out to be more than just smoking.

She said, “Mom, I blocked him. He told me not to tell my parents. Can you believe that? He actually told me not to tell my parents!”