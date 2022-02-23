How I stopped letting 'Mom, what's for dinner?' send me into a tailspin

As a full-time working mom, I know how much work it takes just to get a simple meal on the table. I understand the anxiety you feel every weekend to prepare for the week ahead — making sure you have everything you need to cook balanced and delicious meals every night for your family.

Plus there's the age-old (and dreaded) question every mother hates to hear — "Mom, what's for dinner?" I vividly remember asking my mother every single day, “What’s for dinner?” — and often following that up with a complaint when it wasn’t what I wanted.

It's exhausting, and it can suck the life out of any mom (no matter how organized she may be). I understand that now.

To help with my stress levels, I recently hopped on the delivery meal craze, thinking it would eliminate my dinner-making anxiety.

While the food was delicious — and I enjoyed learning new recipes — I couldn’t commit to the cost. If I know anything about myself it’s that I’m a frugal food shopper. I love deals, coupons and saving money. Therefore, the meal delivery kit was not going to cut it.

However, this exercise made me reevaluate things. Why was I putting so much pressure on myself every day? Why was I driving myself crazy over something that could be simplified?

Growing up — when money was tight — my older sister used to tell me that dinner sometimes consisted of hot dogs and a can of potatoes. While that may be true, it’s not what I remember. I remember coming home to a warm meal every single night where comforting, homemade meals like macaroni and cheese, chicken parmesan, lasagna, and pot roast were served.

So I went back to the basics of cooking and focused on the easy meals I could whip up in minutes and the recipes my family loved.

I also tried to eliminate the monotony of cooking a meal every single night. To help alleviate this, I upped my mom game and started cooking two meals on Sundays. This would give my family enough leftovers to last until at least Tuesday — providing a huge relief for me.

Plus, my kids are getting pickier with their food, so I decided to make dinners simpler altogether. The main meal is typically served with a side of fruit like blueberries or grapes, and a side of easy-to-prepare veggies I know they’ll eat like fresh cucumbers, peppers or carrots. This saves me money and time coming up with sides for each meal and allows me to focus on just the entrée.

As for the entrée, convenience is key. We love incorporating sandwiches like tuna melts and breakfast for dinner at least once a week. We are also HUGE fans of tacos. Chicken tacos, pork tacos, turkey tacos — it doesn’t matter. We have tacos at least once a week.

Lastly, I’m a HUGE Costco fan. I save a good deal of money buying food in bulk that can be thrown in the freezer and easily reheated. My go-to is their spinach and cheese ravioli’s, cooked pulled pork, rotisserie chickens and tortillas (for our taco fetish).

If you’re reading this and you have no idea what you’re making for dinner tonight, take a breath. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter whether you cooked up a fresh organic meal, ordered take-out or served hotdogs with a can of potatoes. What matters is that your children went to bed on a full stomach. Too many children in our country go to bed hungry. You’re taking care of your children’s most basic need, and that is all that matters.

***

Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.