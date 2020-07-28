How I'm finding the silver lining while parenting during a pandemic

It’s no secret that I have always wanted to be a stay-at-home mom to my boys, who are 6 and 3. I would have loved to have had a couple of years home with them when they were smaller. But working made more sense for my family and that’s just something I accepted. I didn’t ever think I’d get a chance to be home with my kids during the week (not including vacation).

Sure, I'm working from home (which I feel incredibly lucky about) but I still feel like I'm getting a taste of what it's like to be a stay-at-home mom and being around my kids more. It's nice to be able to enjoy breakfast together without rushing out the door for school and work. I also absolutely adore being able to make an actual lunch at home and sit with them, too. They sure beat my re-heated leftovers or frozen meal and empty cubicle. And my afternoon walk break is so much more interesting with my kids and dog in tow.

I know it's not always easy to work from home with kids. It can be tough to do a Zoom meeting, edit or write while my kids request something from me every 10 minutes (it's not that often, but it sure feels that way some days!). Because they're so young, I am forced to take more breaks to care for and entertain them. And maybe it's because I know it won't last forever, but I don't mind that all the breaks usually push my work day well past 5 p.m. each day.