How I'm learning to ease up on what Christmas traditions look like for my family

One of my favorite parts about Christmas is all the traditions. Growing up, I held tight to those special memories — making cookies with my mom, going to church on Christmas Eve with my family, and having cinnamon rolls Christmas morning while I entertained myself with new gifts.
As a mom of two young kiddos, I’m trying to create new traditions for our family. With each year, I learn this is easier said than done. Because, of course, kids never act the way we want them to. Here’s a glimpse into why creating holiday memories with kids is anything but magical.
Your vision: Making cookies all afternoon with the kids and decorating together.
Reality: You end up making one type of cookie because you're too exhausted to do more. The kids refuse to help and you end up baking cookies by yourself. This sounds great, but not when you’ve spent the day parenting, cleaning and doing laundry.
Your vision: The perfect photo of your children smiling on Santa’s lap.
Reality: You pack the snacks, the toys, all the things to keep their attention and then wait and wait in line. The kids whine the entire time about not wanting to see Santa because he’s scary. You pay the ridiculous amount of money for one photo that you could have taken for free on your phone, and when the moment comes for the big photo op, no one smiles.
Your vision: Your children squealing in excitement Christmas morning over the awesome gifts Santa brought that you literally spent weeks obsessing about.
Reality: Listening to your kids complain that they didn’t get the one gift they really wanted and now Christmas is ruined.
There’s no way around it. Christmas is hard. While there’s so much pressure on parents to get everything done, there’s also a lot thrown at kids. We can’t expect them to be in accordance with every expectation we set. As much as I strive to create these perfect memories, I realize I’m striving more for myself than I am for them.
While it’s taken me some time, I’m learning to ease up on what traditions look like for my family. Here’s what we did this year:
• We visited one Santa and, while the line was long, the kids had fun playing while they waited. My daughter made the decision not to sit on Santa’s lap but still smiled for the photo from afar. Win!
• The kids did not want to bake with me but spent a solid 20 minutes decorating cookies. Another win!
• Due to COVID, we will be watching the Christmas Eve sermon from the comfort of our living room. To keep my family safe, I’m perfectly fine with that.
I don’t know how my kids will react to the gifts they receive. I’ve set my expectations low and will not take it personally, despite all my hard work. I’m realizing it is not my job to keep them happy at all times. When we let ourselves let go of that stress, we can find the joy in Christmas.
Joy is also found in Pillsbury cinnamon rolls, in case you were wondering. I know, with certainty, my family and I will be enjoying that holiday tradition on Christmas morning no matter what happens.
