How I'm learning to ease up on what Christmas traditions look like for my family

One of my favorite parts about Christmas is all the traditions. Growing up, I held tight to those special memories — making cookies with my mom, going to church on Christmas Eve with my family, and having cinnamon rolls Christmas morning while I entertained myself with new gifts.

As a mom of two young kiddos, I’m trying to create new traditions for our family. With each year, I learn this is easier said than done. Because, of course, kids never act the way we want them to. Here’s a glimpse into why creating holiday memories with kids is anything but magical.

Your vision: Making cookies all afternoon with the kids and decorating together.

Reality: You end up making one type of cookie because you're too exhausted to do more. The kids refuse to help and you end up baking cookies by yourself. This sounds great, but not when you’ve spent the day parenting, cleaning and doing laundry.

Your vision: The perfect photo of your children smiling on Santa’s lap.