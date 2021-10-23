How I'm teaching my kids to make a difference in the world each day

You get to pass it on!

It’s so very important for you to make a difference in the world — no matter what life throws your way. I know this sounds a little overwhelming, but I'm writing this letter to you on National Make a Difference Day and I want you to understand the importance of this day. I want you to know you two crazy little boys can be part of that difference. You will truly make the world a better place. How cool is that?

I hope this letter serves as a yearly reminder to you of the ways to do it. I hope making a difference becomes a habit for you both.

Be kind and stop the unkind. Approach every person and situation with genuine kindness in your heart. Sounds easy, right? It’s not. Start small. When someone is mean to you in school, throw kind words right back at them. Then, go bigger. Go out of your way to talk to the one person no one else in your class talks to. Protect the people who get bullied. Stand up to the bullies or tell the people in charge. It won’t be enough to just be nice to everyone. You need to try harder and actively work against the unkindness. I know you can do it.