How my fear of flying was conquered by my 7-year-old's simple act of kindness

It was a big step for me. After my last flight, I swore I’d never fly again.

I sat gripping the seat handle so hard that the woman next to me asked if I was OK. I was nearly in tears as I held 5-month-old Sam, who was asleep in my arms. My kind neighbor patted my arm and reassured me everything was going to be fine.

It was, but I let my fear intensify. Anxiety made my memory so much worse than I’m sure the experience actually was. I’m well aware that flying is incredibly safe. My husband reminds me constantly. I’m not sure what about flying makes my anxiety flare — a couple times even giving me panic attacks. Maybe it’s the lack of control I have over the situation.

But here we were, ready to head up in the air.

Confronting my fear directly was the right first step. The longer I let my fear sit and fester, the worse it became. Focusing on the destination was also helpful. I knew we’d have a lot of fun in sunny Florida. (And we definitely did!)

But for me, the biggest helper was making sure it was a great experience for my children.

My kids know how scared I am to fly, but I was intentional in avoiding my fears becoming their own.