How my fear of flying was conquered by my 7-year-old's simple act of kindness

I haven’t flown on an airplane in almost seven years.
Back in 2014, I was coming back from California with my then-infant son. It was a great trip to visit my sister, but the flight back into Omaha was intense.
There was a thunderstorm in Omaha. My flight was initially delayed and then canceled, but eventually they decided to resume. The turbulence was intense. People in the back of the plane screamed. It was terrible.
So I’ve been terrified of flying ever since. Over the years, that has meant at least one canceled plane trip and generally avoiding any vacation that included flying.
But it all changed this month when we decided to go to Florida.
I did it for my kids. I figured if I could get through my anxiety — epically battling a villainous panic attack as the plane took off — I’d be doing something important for them.
But in the end, it was my kids who did something for me.
See, my kids deserve a proper vacation. Something “big.” It’s something we’ve never done with them. We’ve driven to Kansas City for a weekend or visited family in Colorado. Those were great, but we wanted to do something more.
So we planned, the plane tickets were purchased and it was finally time for me to face my fears.
It was a big step for me. After my last flight, I swore I’d never fly again.
I sat gripping the seat handle so hard that the woman next to me asked if I was OK. I was nearly in tears as I held 5-month-old Sam, who was asleep in my arms. My kind neighbor patted my arm and reassured me everything was going to be fine.
It was, but I let my fear intensify. Anxiety made my memory so much worse than I’m sure the experience actually was. I’m well aware that flying is incredibly safe. My husband reminds me constantly. I’m not sure what about flying makes my anxiety flare — a couple times even giving me panic attacks. Maybe it’s the lack of control I have over the situation.
But here we were, ready to head up in the air.
Confronting my fear directly was the right first step. The longer I let my fear sit and fester, the worse it became. Focusing on the destination was also helpful. I knew we’d have a lot of fun in sunny Florida. (And we definitely did!)
But for me, the biggest helper was making sure it was a great experience for my children.
My kids know how scared I am to fly, but I was intentional in avoiding my fears becoming their own.
We watched videos of planes taking off and landing. We learned about how they worked (a pretty basic understanding, of course). We explained how high they go and how safe they are.
Meanwhile, I mitigated my fear by focusing on making sure it was a great experience for my kids.
We packed their Kindles, each loaded up with educational apps, books, games and movies. We brought their favorite stuffed animals. We brought activity books and crayons. Oh, and we brought plenty of bubble gum so their ears wouldn’t pop too bad.
The day we left, we arrived early at the airport. I was nervous, but I was trying to focus my energy on my kids. Part of me wanted to go back home and curl up on my couch, but I was excited for this trip, and I couldn’t quit on my family. I couldn’t wait to see our boys’ reaction to flying, touching down in Florida and seeing the ocean.
We checked in, boarded the plane and got comfortable. I sat next to my oldest, Sam. You could see he was radiating happiness and excitement, but after a few minutes he looked concerned.
“Mommy? Are you OK?”
“Yes,” I said, taking a deep breath. “I’m a little nervous but I’ll be OK.”
“I’ll hold your hand the whole time, mommy. I won’t let go. You’ll be OK. I won’t let anything bad happen to you.”
How did I get so lucky?
As the plane gained speed down the runway and we took off into the air, I closed my eyes and felt a panic attack starting. But then I felt Sam’s little hand wrapped in mine and I focused on that. He squeezed it tight and I looked over at him. He had this huge smile across his face as he watched Omaha get smaller and smaller.