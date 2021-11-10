How my kindergarten teacher and Sesame Street inspired a lifelong love of learning

I will never forget the day I got to take home my teacher's "Morning Message" when I was in kindergarten.
I had just finished a half-day of school, where I sang, read, played, munched on cinnamon graham crackers and sipped on chocolate milk out of the carton. My teacher, Mrs. Bruner, had written our morning message on a piece of large, lined paper. To this day, I can still smell the strong odor of the black permanent marker she wrote with. The sheet of paper included a sweet note she'd written to the class, as well as reminders of how to be kind to one another and how to persevere when reading began to get, well, difficult.
She then asked our classroom, "Who would like to take our Morning Message home today?"
I raised my hand desperately. She carefully rolled up the paper, wrapped a red rubber band around it and handed it to me with a smile. I was so excited to finally have a turn taking the Morning Message home in my backpack. Once home, I proudly strutted inside and immediately pulled out the message to show my mom. I jumbled through our junk drawer and found some tape to hang the paper crookedly to my wall.
I remember looking at Mrs. Bruner’s neatly-written manuscript, sighing, and thinking, "I want to be a teacher one day."
Thirty-eight years later, I find myself writing my own Morning Message to my own classroom of 23 second-grade students.
I have always loved learning. I can remember having lunch at home after my half-days of kindergarten while watching "Sesame Street." My mom would carefully set out a TV tray quite close to our giant ’70s television screen and turn the knob to channel 12 so I could watch my favorite show.
When Oscar the Grouch would pop out of his trash can, I would giggle as I ate my peanut butter and jelly sandwich on white bread, a handful of potato chips and a small glass of white milk. I chomped loudly as I sang along, “Can you tell me how to get...how to get to Sesame Street?” Someone on the show would read a story. Cookie Monster reminded me about my vowels. Gordon, Big Bird and Bert and Ernie became my companions on those afternoons.
One day, after I finished eating, I stretched out on our green shag carpet and ran my fingers through the thick fibers. I remember thinking how I loved everything about learning — the letters, how they formed words and how those words formed sentences.
I dreamed about how that could serve me one day, although I didn’t know particularly how that would play out in my future.
Today, my students grin as they try and read words. They sound out the letters, which form words and then sentences. After they realize what they’ve read in my Morning Messages, they giggle at the jokes, nod at messages of compassion and grit, and beg to take home my large piece of paper.
Just like my kindergarten teacher, every day I roll it up, carefully place a red rubber band around it and hand it to one of my sweet students. The most recent Morning Message recipient aspires to be a teacher one day, too. Perhaps one day she will realize the beauty of letters, words and sentences. Maybe she, too, will pass on this love of learning that forever resides in my heart.
***
Leigh Dunn is an Omaha native, writer, teacher and mother of three. Leigh loves to cook and travel, and is currently buried under a mountain of laundry. Send help in the form of scones or lattes.