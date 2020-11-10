How my son's favorite teddy bear taught him about friendship, compassion

My son has changed a lot, but one thing that has remained a constant is his love for his teddy bear.
Sam will be 7 in December, and he can read and write on his own. He doesn't need help brushing his teeth or getting dressed every day. He's such a big kid. It's exciting to watch, and yet also a little sad for this mama's heart.
But from being a tiny toddler who could only crawl to now, as a little boy who can read books on his own, he has always loved Bay, the teddy bear I got him when he was 4 months old.
Sam doesn't know a time without Bay. I don't even know how their bond started. We just realized one day that he never wanted to be without his buddy. He really loved that bear.
I know a lot of parents can relate to having a child with a favorite blanket, toy or stuffed animal; something they've loved and relied on without fail for years and years. And you're always scared about losing that favorite thing or having it be ruined beyond repair.
Bay has been all over our house and in our yard. He's been on trips to the grocery store, school, playdates at friends' houses and road trips to Colorado. He's taken a dip in our kiddie pool. He's tagged along to slumber parties at grandparents' houses. There was a time — a long time — when Bay very rarely left Sam's side.
As you can imagine, that's resulted in one loved and slightly worn out — OK, extremely worn out — bear.
In the six years we've had Bay, he's taken quite a few baths and been hung by the ears out on the line to dry — no dryer for Bay. We've mended many tears, and we've even added stuffing to him when he started looking a little flat. After we added some new filling, Sam couldn't believe the new Bay in front of him. For the first time in memory, Bay could actually sit instead of flopping over.
Each time we sat to repair the newest tear or add a little fluff, Sam sat at the table with us like a worried parent fussing over a hurt child. He never left our side until Bay was finished and back in his arms.
Because of how much Bay means to everyone — everyone in our extended family adores Bay — my husband and I decided to come up with a few rules for him. We've limited the places where Bay can go. Yes, he can tag along to a friend's house or to grandma and grandpa's, but let's keep him at home if we're heading to the store, the zoo or museum. It would be devastating to lose him.
Bay can no longer go swimming in the kiddie pool (honestly, this was never OK in the first place) or be thrown into the air by his precious limbs. He can hang out in the outdoor club house, but the sandbox below isn't the best place for him. He still goes with us on vacation, but he either stays in the car or the hotel when we're out on an adventure.
Many of my friends have "backup" toys or stuffed animals in case their child loses the original, but there are no backups for Bay. Despite our best efforts, we haven't been able to find a secret backup Bay. He's it. The last of his kind. We've told Sam: "If you lose Bay, there are no more Bays." He gets that, and he's OK with the new rules.
Some people might think we've gone a little overboard with the teddy bear rules, but I can't say I care. We'll do whatever it takes to keep him safe. I'd love for Sam to be able to still have Bay when he's an adult with kids of his own.
Bay might be too old and frail to be passed onto his kids as a play thing, but at least they'll be able to see and hold his old best friend.
I never had a "Bay" when I was a kid, so I am happy to live through this with Sam. While Bay has stressed me out, he's taught Sam about friendship, compassion and what it means to take care of something other than yourself.
What more can a parent ask for?
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!