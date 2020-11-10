How my son's favorite teddy bear taught him about friendship, compassion

In the six years we've had Bay, he's taken quite a few baths and been hung by the ears out on the line to dry — no dryer for Bay. We've mended many tears, and we've even added stuffing to him when he started looking a little flat. After we added some new filling, Sam couldn't believe the new Bay in front of him. For the first time in memory, Bay could actually sit instead of flopping over.

Each time we sat to repair the newest tear or add a little fluff, Sam sat at the table with us like a worried parent fussing over a hurt child. He never left our side until Bay was finished and back in his arms.

Because of how much Bay means to everyone — everyone in our extended family adores Bay — my husband and I decided to come up with a few rules for him. We've limited the places where Bay can go. Yes, he can tag along to a friend's house or to grandma and grandpa's, but let's keep him at home if we're heading to the store, the zoo or museum. It would be devastating to lose him.

Bay can no longer go swimming in the kiddie pool (honestly, this was never OK in the first place) or be thrown into the air by his precious limbs. He can hang out in the outdoor club house, but the sandbox below isn't the best place for him. He still goes with us on vacation, but he either stays in the car or the hotel when we're out on an adventure.