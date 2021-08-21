How not to be that gross vehicle in the carpool lane

Carpool season has arrived.
Sharing rides is good for the environment, saves you time and builds camaraderie. An added bonus? You get to eavesdrop on the kids and what's going on in their lives.
Most carpool parents will tell you there’s lots of waiting around, so use that time to your advantage. Start a conversation, catch up on your reading or have the kids work on their spelling lists.
The two most important things when driving carpool is to be on time and have a clean car.
It's the worst feeling when someone else’s kid climbs into your car and says “grrroossss.” That is typically the trigger you need to clean your vehicle.
This year, do the cleaning before you start carpooling and, by all means, get the kids involved.
CLEAN
>> Console: Rid the console of trash and items you no longer need; organize your car registration, insurance card, owner's manual and other important documents.
>> Seat pockets: These are a dumping ground. Insist that your kids use them only for storing non-food items such as books, small electronics, hats and mittens.
>> Trunk: Free space in the trunk for sports gear and backpacks, and organize a quick-access area for emergency items.
>> Cup holders: Yes, I went there. This is where the cries of grossness usually originate. Someone leaves a drink or some food and it turns disgusting. If your cup holders don’t remove for cleaning, use a silicon cupcake liner to make future cleaning easier.
MAINTAIN
>> Keep a trash can/bag in an area of the car that's handy for the kids.
>> Empty the trash can/bag every time you fill up for gas.
>> Instruct kids to clean out their stuff after each trip. A few baby toys can get a pass, but older kids shouldn't leave anything in the car.
>> If you work out of your car, keep it organized in a container that is easy to move if someone needs a seat.
BE PREPARED
Now, earn that star for most-organized car pool mom. Items that can save the day:
>> First aid kit
>> Feminine hygiene products
>> Wet wipes
>> Blanket
>> Old towels
>> Umbrella
>> Phone charger