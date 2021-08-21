How not to be that gross vehicle in the carpool lane

Carpool season has arrived.

Sharing rides is good for the environment, saves you time and builds camaraderie. An added bonus? You get to eavesdrop on the kids and what's going on in their lives.

Most carpool parents will tell you there’s lots of waiting around, so use that time to your advantage. Start a conversation, catch up on your reading or have the kids work on their spelling lists.

The two most important things when driving carpool is to be on time and have a clean car.

It's the worst feeling when someone else’s kid climbs into your car and says “grrroossss.” That is typically the trigger you need to clean your vehicle.

This year, do the cleaning before you start carpooling and, by all means, get the kids involved.

CLEAN

>> Console: Rid the console of trash and items you no longer need; organize your car registration, insurance card, owner's manual and other important documents.

>> Seat pockets: These are a dumping ground. Insist that your kids use them only for storing non-food items such as books, small electronics, hats and mittens.