How one simple word made motherhood easier

1. Taking my screaming baby over to my best friend’s house. I’ve heard many babies screaming and crying, but I’m certain my first child’s pipes would put them to shame. My talented little boy had an earth-shattering scream that pierced eardrums with a vengeance. He also knew how to take a few deep breaths in order to store up energy to do it over and over and over again. About one month after he was born, both my husband and I had reached our breaking point. I called my best friend, who had three children of her own to put to bed, for advice. She convinced me to bring him to her house, and he dutifully screamed the entire car ride. We walked in the door, she picked him up, cuddled him and, sensing her calm energy, he immediately stopped crying. For one blissful hour, she held my baby and rocked him to sleep. I left her house recharged and, shockingly, the calm energy stuck around the whole night.