How one simple word made motherhood easier

Lately, during my baby’s midnight feeding, I quietly stream TV on my phone to stay awake. There's one particular iced tea commercial that makes me laugh every time I see it. The commercial is all about the "art of saying no" to artificial flavors and concentrate, but I can't help think, as I stare down at my hungry little baby, about how the opposite has been true for me right now in life.
In fact, the “art of saying yes” has completely changed motherhood for me. This is particularly true when it comes to accepting help.
Mothers have trained ourselves to believe we need to tough it out in the trenches. Having babies and toddlers is difficult — albeit quick — period. It is a rite of passage for all mothers, and if it’s not hard, we assume we must be doing something wrong.
Thankfully I've been lucky enough to have many supportive family and friends who have been in my position before and refuse to allow me tough it out alone. After my first child was born, my friends and family insisted on helping me in big and little ways, despite how many times I felt guilty saying yes to all of the help. After my second child was born, I knew better. When help was offered, I gratefully exclaimed, “Yes!”
Because of this support, I’ve had time to breathe and actually soak in the joy of the baby stage. Here are a few times I said yes to help that changed the experience of motherhood for me.
1. Taking my screaming baby over to my best friend’s house. I’ve heard many babies screaming and crying, but I’m certain my first child’s pipes would put them to shame. My talented little boy had an earth-shattering scream that pierced eardrums with a vengeance. He also knew how to take a few deep breaths in order to store up energy to do it over and over and over again. About one month after he was born, both my husband and I had reached our breaking point. I called my best friend, who had three children of her own to put to bed, for advice. She convinced me to bring him to her house, and he dutifully screamed the entire car ride. We walked in the door, she picked him up, cuddled him and, sensing her calm energy, he immediately stopped crying. For one blissful hour, she held my baby and rocked him to sleep. I left her house recharged and, shockingly, the calm energy stuck around the whole night.
2. Hiring a doula to watch my baby overnight when I went back to work. Luckily, my second child had a gentler scream than my first. However, he was not a big fan of sleep. In the beginning, he would only sleep on my husband and I. After a couple of months of me camping out in his room on the floor soothing his cries every hour, my parents offered to get my husband and I an overnight doula to help me ease back into work. At first I felt shame in accepting this help, but my mother wouldn’t take no for answer. The luxury of having a few nights of complete sleep in a row changed my demeanor completely. Not only was I able to focus at work better, but I was also able to enjoy the small amount of time with my kids after work.
3. Meeting with a lactation consultant. With my first child, breastfeeding did not work out, but I wanted to try breastfeeding with my second child. Many of my friends talked about the bonding experience, and I wanted to soak in all of the bonding possible with my last baby. I knew it would be hard, but I also didn’t consider the guilt I would feel having an extremely underweight baby. After much convincing, I finally went to a lactation consultant, and the help made an immediate difference. She showed me some easy tricks, gave me confidence in the job I was doing and assured me she was there to help through my unique breastfeeding journey, including when I made the choice to stop. My only regret is not listening to advice from friends and saying “yes” to getting help from a lactation consultant much earlier.
Being a mother of two young children has taught me that saying yes to help is not lazy. In fact, it’s brave. It requires you to set aside your ego and get help for the health of both you and your baby. It is absolutely the hardest job on the planet, and mothers should embrace, not stigmatize getting help along the way.
If you’re a mom who is struggling right now, I hope you, too, will have the courage to say yes to help. You deserve it.
***
Jamie Wiechman is a mother of two young, rambunctious boys and stepmother to a tween girl living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She works in marketing, and in her spare time, she enjoys exploring new fitness adventures for moms and finding ways to make parenting more attainable and manageable for everyone.