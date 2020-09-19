How parents can help their kids build resilience through times of trauma

• Allow for vulnerability, ask for help, and know that you are not alone.

• Be gentle on yourself and your children.

• Scale expectations based on the individual differences within your family members.

• Think of trauma as a temporary injury rather than a permanent scar.

• Everyone heals at a different pace. Give yourself and others the time they need.

• Allow yourself to feel your emotions, without pushing them aside or stuffing them deep inside. They aren’t doing you any good there!

• Grieve your losses. Whether they are physical or the sense of your safety, grief is the natural reaction to loss and moves us forward as survivors.

• Healing for children begins at their level. Literally. Lowering your body to their height or below reduces the level of their big emotions. Mindful actions like this permit the establishment of connection and security, which is what kids need most.

• Stay connected. Traumatic events, especially those involving quarantine and social distancing, often cause humans to withdraw, but isolation makes it worse.