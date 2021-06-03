How parents can use words of affirmation to help kids feel good about themselves

Sharing positive and encouraging words to others is a great way to relate to friends and family. Although many people enjoy receiving words of affirmation, we do not always know how to give words of affirmation to others. Words of affirmation are verbal praises or observations of good work. While “good job!” and “great work!” can be meaningful sources of praise, it can be helpful to be a bit more specific.

In psychology, we assume that everyone is a learner and we all desire to grow as people. Given this, we also believe that it is helpful for others to notice our growth. Specific words of affirmation can be more meaningful when they highlight growth.

For example, it can be helpful to tell your child struggling with mathematics, “You have really come so far in dedicating your time to math. I’m so proud of how you’ve planned and remained focused on something that has been difficult for you.”

These words of affirmation highlight that your child has tried hard and put their mind to a task. The words don’t say anything about getting a perfect grade, and they don’t put past failures over their current achievements. The best words of affirmation are the ones that bring us to the present.