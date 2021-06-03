How parents can use words of affirmation to help kids feel good about themselves

Sharing positive and encouraging words to others is a great way to relate to friends and family. Although many people enjoy receiving words of affirmation, we do not always know how to give words of affirmation to others. Words of affirmation are verbal praises or observations of good work. While “good job!” and “great work!” can be meaningful sources of praise, it can be helpful to be a bit more specific.
In psychology, we assume that everyone is a learner and we all desire to grow as people. Given this, we also believe that it is helpful for others to notice our growth. Specific words of affirmation can be more meaningful when they highlight growth.
For example, it can be helpful to tell your child struggling with mathematics, “You have really come so far in dedicating your time to math. I’m so proud of how you’ve planned and remained focused on something that has been difficult for you.”
These words of affirmation highlight that your child has tried hard and put their mind to a task. The words don’t say anything about getting a perfect grade, and they don’t put past failures over their current achievements. The best words of affirmation are the ones that bring us to the present.
Sometimes it is hard to find examples of positive behaviors or patterns to affirm. This is when we tend to get stuck in cycles of negative feedback and we do not balance out the negative comments with positive interactions. When we notice we are speaking negatively with a family member or friend on a consistent basis, we must turn our focus to what can be affirmed. For example, we can affirm someone’s presence with us, such as, “Thank you for considering my feedback.” Here are some common words of affirmation parents can adapt to their own conversations when they are having trouble finding positive examples:
“We seem to be coming back to the same point often with this behavior, but I’m hopeful we can figure it out. I like how open you are to talking about the issues we’re having in our family.”
“Thank you for making eye contact with me and still letting me know you are hearing me.”
“Your role in our family is very important.”
It is often underestimated how important words of affirmation are. Even individuals who struggle to accept compliments are often still motivated to an extent by being noticed for growing and trying. The most important part of forming words of affirmation is to do so in a way that respects our dignity and desire for growth as humans.
This blog was written by Boys Town for Momaha.com