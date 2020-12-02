How putting up holiday lights saved this mom's Christmas spirit

The Grinch has had nothing on me over the last few weeks.

With Thanksgiving plans changing, shuffling our kids between their other homes, and the general stress of life in the world right now, "Bah humbug" is about the nicest thing I've said about the holiday season. I'm ashamed to say that I even threatened not to put up the Christmas tree this year — twice.

My husband and I have three elementary-aged kids between us, and the "mom guilt" eventually kicked in, making me realize that skipping the holidays this year probably wasn't the best option, and I'd have to at least manufacture some holiday spirit. I ate some pumpkin pie and that helped a little, but I couldn't even bring myself to shop online on Black Friday.

Then it happened. As I watched our neighbors put up their holiday lights over the weekend, I started to feel just a twinkle of joy. Since we moved our blended family in together almost three years ago, we hadn't put lights on our house. This was something neither my husband nor I had ever done, and we felt like our assortment of lit yard animals was plenty. However, as I watched my neighbor climb on his roof, I felt like lighting our house was something I had to do right away.