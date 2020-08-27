How routines keep my household from spinning out of control

Once school ended, so did most of our structured day. The kids started begging for snacks all the time. Meal times were never consistent; lunch might be at 11:30 a.m. one day and 12:30 p.m. the next. Bedtime kept pushing back later and later (but they were still waking up at the same time each morning). This sometimes meant we skipped stories, which the kids didn’t like.

I started noticing more tantrums and other behavior issues. The boys fought more and showed a lot more attitude than normal.

When we took a step back, we realized it all had to do with the lack of a solid routine. So we started planning our days better. We put the boys back on snack schedules and set reminders to make lunch at the same time every day. We scheduled quiet and rest time.

And, most important, we've started getting back to our 8 p.m. bedtime routine. Most nights we start it on time and make sure we have enough time to do everything they’re used to. We read stories and sing songs.

It took awhile, but the tantrums slowed (as much as they can for a 3-year-old), the constant begging for food didn't happen as often and they no longer come out of their rooms at 10:30 p.m. because “Elliott won’t stop bugging me.”