How routines keep my household from spinning out of control

Routines have always been an important part of parenting for me. Without them, my kids are grumpier, more tired and just overall unpleasant. (Which, in turn, makes mom and dad not-so-pleasant.)
Routines and structure give kids a sense of stability. When they know what to expect and have certain guidelines to follow, everything at home runs so much smoother.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, my husband and I haven’t been going to the office. My kids — Sam, 6, and Elliott, 3 — aren’t going to school or daycare. It took us a little while to figure out a new routine this past spring, but once we did, we were good about keeping it.
My husband and I took turns homeschooling and making meals for the kids between our own work. The kids knew what to expect each day — schoolwork, play break, snack, schoolwork, lunch, art time, nap or quiet reading time, snack and then afternoon play. Then it was time for dinner and some fun in the evening — whether it was playing a game, going for a walk as a family or watching a movie. At 8 p.m., we started getting ready for bed: putting on pajamas, brushing teeth, reading stories, singing songs and saying goodnight.
But as time wore on, that routine wavered. At times, work became too busy to always focus 100% on school or take a break to have art class. We put on TV for the kids more often than we care to admit. We told them to “go play quietly for a while” more than we should have.
Once school ended, so did most of our structured day. The kids started begging for snacks all the time. Meal times were never consistent; lunch might be at 11:30 a.m. one day and 12:30 p.m. the next. Bedtime kept pushing back later and later (but they were still waking up at the same time each morning). This sometimes meant we skipped stories, which the kids didn’t like.
I started noticing more tantrums and other behavior issues. The boys fought more and showed a lot more attitude than normal.
When we took a step back, we realized it all had to do with the lack of a solid routine. So we started planning our days better. We put the boys back on snack schedules and set reminders to make lunch at the same time every day. We scheduled quiet and rest time.
And, most important, we've started getting back to our 8 p.m. bedtime routine. Most nights we start it on time and make sure we have enough time to do everything they’re used to. We read stories and sing songs.
It took awhile, but the tantrums slowed (as much as they can for a 3-year-old), the constant begging for food didn't happen as often and they no longer come out of their rooms at 10:30 p.m. because “Elliott won’t stop bugging me.”
Our structured days keep the boys busy and engaged so they sleep better at night and wake up more rested and ready for another day of fun. And hopefully doing so will make for an easier transition to our upcoming virtual learning school year.
The pandemic has taught me a lot, and one big thing I’ve learned is how important it is to keep a routine for kids. When the world is crazy around them, they need routines and structure at home to keep their own worlds from spinning out of control.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!