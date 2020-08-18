How television is helping me discuss tough subjects with my teenager

“Mom, can we watch our show?” is a common question my 13-year-old daughter, Stella, throws at me these days. And because of the coronavirus pandemic and a slower pace of life recently, I find myself saying yes a lot.
But not just because I really do love the show we’ve found together. I say yes because that one-on-one time with her is so valuable for our relationship and her maturity, even if it's not always easy to do with five kids in the house and a full-time job that has suffered thanks to coronavirus restrictions.
She’s finally hit her teens, so our show choices can be more mature than in the past. It’s been strange to expose her to things I’ve tried to shield her from for most her life, but I can’t shelter her forever. One day, not long from now, she’ll be driving, graduating high school and moving out. She’s going to come face to face with this world soon enough. I can either prepare her for what’s out there or let her walk blindly into situations she’s never been exposed to before.
It may seem silly to use TV as an avenue of education, but I love the door it opens to easy conversation about hard things. We're able to talk together through a lot of scenarios she wouldn't otherwise be exposed to such as drinking, drugs, mature relationships and even swearing. (She’s only 13, so it’s not like I’m giving her free reign on entertainment, but she’s also mature enough to face some of these ugly realities and decide how to think about them.)
I love that she’s able to process situations, chew on right and wrong and bring them up when she’s ready. And I love that, because we’re already in a place where it’s just the two of us and we have privacy, we can tackle the hard subjects right away. Trust has been built over Netflix binging, as well as an openness I have prayed for since she was a baby. But that takes both of us being willing to share and speak when sometimes it’s easier to be quiet.
I want to be a mom that my kids can come talk to about anything. But it can be easy to slip into silence and hope certain subjects go over her head. I’ve had to push myself to ask simple questions when she doesn’t bring up a particularly hard or bad situation.
Usually, if I have to begin the discussion — which is rare — I start with something like, “What did you think about...” and fill in the blank with whatever scene I’m thinking of. Or “Did you think that particularly-bad-thing was weird?”
The door swings wide open and we can discuss real life situations that she will likely face at some point in her life by using fictional characters to lead the conversation. I don’t always have the answers, and sometimes my explanations take longer to craft. But I’m trying, and she is too.
And honestly it’s not always about teaching her or helping her build boundaries and convictions. We genuinely love to hang out together — another aspect of this stage of life that I want to keep fostering forever.
I would love to keep all five of my kids sheltered from this world that can feel so big and bad at times, but that is an unrealistic and unfair expectation for them. So the next best thing I can do is send them out of my house prepared for all that they can potentially run into. I’m amazed that the coronavirus pandemic has freed up some of our time to help this happen. And the best part is that I always have a binge buddy!
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.