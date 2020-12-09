How the Amazon toy catalog nearly ruined this mom's perfectly planned Christmas

I consider my husband to be a very intelligent man. He’s great at analyzing, problem solving and he’s even good at the whole thinking-outside-the-box stuff. So it doesn’t make sense to me that he would do something utterly foolish when it’s a mere two weeks until Christmas.
Amazon sent us a little catalog in the mail called "Amazon’s Holiday Wish Book," and he gave it to our 5-year-old daughter. He glanced at it for nary a second and then said, “Hey, Kate, would you like to look at this toy catalog?”
I think I might’ve yelled "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" in slow motion while leaping through the air in an attempt to intercept that pamphlet of seasonal joy, but the super-excited and super-fast kid beat me to the holiday pass my husband had just thrown.
Any other time of the year, this would be a forgivable offense. I mean, he had good intentions, right? Of course she’d like to look at it; what kid wouldn’t?
But we’ve been ahead of the game this year. We’ve purchased all of the kids’ presents already, so now it’s just time for us to deck the halls, suck down eggnog and really get our yuletide fa-la-las going. Visions of relaxed holiday movie-watching has been dancing in my head because with all the shopping done, it was supposed to be smooth sledding from here on out.
Kate took the catalog from my husband, grabbed a red marker and started circling toys — toys that neither of us even knew existed or that she wanted. Suddenly, the veil had been lifted and she could see every single dream toy she’d ever not known she’d wanted.
A chest-high Disney Princess castle? She wants it. A set of 14 Disney Princess dolls? Oh, yeah, she needs those, too. I calmly explained to her that we don’t get everything we want — even at Christmastime. We can ask for things, but we don’t necessarily get them all.
She looked like she understood and gave me the requisite “Okay, mommy,” so I felt good about the exchange.
But she still kept circling. She circled Barbie toys, Legos, bicycles, scooters, two pages full of Hot Wheels cars and a miniature golf cart that is just her size. To date, nearly every single item in that stinking catalog has been circled.
So I repeated, very slowly, “Everyone only gets a certain number of presents for Christmas. No matter how good you are, you will not get all of the toys you’ve circled. You know this, right?”
She looked at me and nodded earnestly. “I know that, mommy.”
Whew. Crisis of disappointment averted. I cleared my throat and was glad to know that order had been restored.
Then she added, “But Santa knows I really want the Princess Castle, so he’ll take care of it.”
Now, I’m not sure who to blame for this latest development — my husband, Jeff Bezos, the TV specials or Santa Claus himself. The only thing I am sure of is that the catalog is going to go “missing” in the very near future, and my Christmas wish will be that the kid forgets everything she saw.
I mean, it’s the holiday season. Miracles can happen, right?
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
