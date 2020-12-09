How the Amazon toy catalog nearly ruined this mom's perfectly planned Christmas

I consider my husband to be a very intelligent man. He’s great at analyzing, problem solving and he’s even good at the whole thinking-outside-the-box stuff. So it doesn’t make sense to me that he would do something utterly foolish when it’s a mere two weeks until Christmas.

Amazon sent us a little catalog in the mail called "Amazon’s Holiday Wish Book," and he gave it to our 5-year-old daughter. He glanced at it for nary a second and then said, “Hey, Kate, would you like to look at this toy catalog?”

I think I might’ve yelled "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" in slow motion while leaping through the air in an attempt to intercept that pamphlet of seasonal joy, but the super-excited and super-fast kid beat me to the holiday pass my husband had just thrown.

Any other time of the year, this would be a forgivable offense. I mean, he had good intentions, right? Of course she’d like to look at it; what kid wouldn’t?

But we’ve been ahead of the game this year. We’ve purchased all of the kids’ presents already, so now it’s just time for us to deck the halls, suck down eggnog and really get our yuletide fa-la-las going. Visions of relaxed holiday movie-watching has been dancing in my head because with all the shopping done, it was supposed to be smooth sledding from here on out.