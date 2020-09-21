How the pandemic changed what my family watches on TV

My TV-watching style has changed not because of the amount of time I have, but because I have new reasons for tuning in. The news headlines I see day in and day out are overwhelming. Watching movies or shows that seem to mirror real life just isn’t an escape, which is why I think I turned from classy to trashy choices. The ridiculousness of reality TV dating, 80s sequels — “Cobra Kai” is awesome — and Netflix romances have made life in quarantine a little less stressful.

Of course, it’s not as though I'm turning my brain off outside of streaming mindless episodes of the junk on TV. My days and evenings are still filled with school, writing and family, but when the work week is over and the rain starts to fall outside, my mind can’t take anymore COVID, Zoom or the next big thing.

Now that I'm back to work and my daughter is in school, our viewing habits haven’t changed much when it comes to what we watch. I am starting to think this isn’t such a bad thing. As long as we’re not binging a whole season of “Selling Sunset” — a reality show about selling real estate in Los Angeles — in a weekend, I am confident that my light entertainment choices aren’t rotting my brain...yet.

***