How the pandemic opened this mom's eyes to the importance of shopping local

An unexpected outcome of this pandemic is me taking the time to really think about where I am spending my money.
The idea was first introduced when a friend remarked that if we wanted all of our locally owned businesses to be around on the other side of this crisis, we needed to be more deliberate in choosing where to spend our consumer dollars.
Before coronavirus, a lot of my shopping habits were driven by convenience. Need a birthday present for one of the kids’ friends? I’ll pick something up at Target. Have to grab a few groceries? The supermarket is right on my way.
So much of where I was shopping was based on where I was running off to next. But when faced with nowhere to go and nothing but time, suddenly I was thinking about my local options.
The phrase that comes to mind is: purchase with purpose.
It sounds so serious, and I suppose it is for the small business owner who is hoping you think of them when you choose to part with your hard-earned cash. But more simply, I think it’s the concept that when it’s time to buy, do your best to keep your money in the local economy if you can.
When everything started shutting down back in March, Amazon was there. They stepped up and brought us the things we either needed or simply purchased as a way to pass the time when we were bored. I mean, when you can’t get out to buy a meaningful anniversary present for your husband of 13 years because the whole world is closed, Amazon brought the must-have “Cat Butt Coloring Book” right to my front door, potentially saving my marriage.
Initially, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos steeled investors for rocky fiscal waters ahead due to the pandemic. But even after shelling out $4 billion on safety measures — yes that’s billions with a “B” — the e-commerce giant has already netted $5.2 billion so far this year.
Kudos to Amazon, but I kept going back to my friend’s words championing the community’s need to support local.
So when the libraries closed their doors and the kids were here at the house doing virtual learning and reading more than ever, I went online and checked out what the local bookseller was offering instead of turning to Amazon. Even though the local shop wasn't open for in-person shopping, they were more than happy to take orders for curbside pick up.
That got me wondering about whether or not other local shops were offering similar services. And it turns out there were lots. When I needed a birthday present for a drive-by kiddo birthday celebration, I went with the local toy store. And a big bonus: They actually wrapped the gift for free. When it came time to stock up on face masks for heading back to school, I checked out a little boutique in the neighborhood that had a huge selection of kid-friendly face coverings.
I haven’t gone full native, though. I still stock up at Costco and love what are now my solo trips to Target. But getting reacquainted with the unbeatable personal touches that shopping locally provides has me sold. In times of need, we step up and support our neighbors. Never has it been more important to count local businesses as part of that bunch.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!