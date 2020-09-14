How the pandemic opened this mom's eyes to the importance of shopping local

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An unexpected outcome of this pandemic is me taking the time to really think about where I am spending my money.

The idea was first introduced when a friend remarked that if we wanted all of our locally owned businesses to be around on the other side of this crisis, we needed to be more deliberate in choosing where to spend our consumer dollars.

Before coronavirus, a lot of my shopping habits were driven by convenience. Need a birthday present for one of the kids’ friends? I’ll pick something up at Target. Have to grab a few groceries? The supermarket is right on my way.

So much of where I was shopping was based on where I was running off to next. But when faced with nowhere to go and nothing but time, suddenly I was thinking about my local options.

The phrase that comes to mind is: purchase with purpose.

It sounds so serious, and I suppose it is for the small business owner who is hoping you think of them when you choose to part with your hard-earned cash. But more simply, I think it’s the concept that when it’s time to buy, do your best to keep your money in the local economy if you can.