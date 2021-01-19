How the pandemic taught me to be thankful for both hectic and slow schedules

When the world shut down last March and every activity, event and outing seemed to be canceled, my busy family of seven enjoyed a needed breath of relief. Our schedule had been so packed with sports and social gatherings that we seemed to sprint from one thing to the next.
Those first few months of downtime were a blessing in a lot of ways. We were obviously disappointed when something we loved or looked forward to was canceled, but it felt good to relax, spend our evenings and weekends at home together and even revive homemade family suppers. We needed that break, and despite the hard circumstances and the forced nature of it, we thoroughly enjoyed it.
While we appreciated our slower season, we were not meant to be still. Thankfully, 10 months later, the world is steadily stepping into motion again. Our activities and events look different, and we prepare for them in new and more careful ways, but we are filling up our schedules and marking our calendars with things to look forward to once again.
And we’re all happy to be back in motion. The kids need to be active and with their friends again. And I need some separation from people always being around me. While the stop to our schedules felt rather sudden — one minute we had planned our entire spring and the next our schedule had cleared out through summer — this re-entry into busyness has thankfully happened gradually.
It started with school. We did remote learning at first and, eventually, the two-three model where my kids attend in person half the week. Then, as more families grew comfortable with COVID precautions, friend get-togethers began again. Churches started meeting in person once more. Sports teams figured out safe and reasonable methods to keep seasons going. Now, we have something in the evening every day of the week. A lot of nights and weekends, Zach and I head different directions with different kids to get them to whatever overlapping activity they need to participate in. We’ve even enlisted grandma for the Friday night karate run.
While I don’t miss sheltering in place and the fear that surrounded those early months, I definitely liked the simpler way of life and my evenings and weekends at home as opposed to playing taxi driver for hours on end. Still, I’m happy for my kids. They’re not excessively involved in everything out there (even if they'd like to be), but with five of them, it’s easy to fill our schedules if they’re each involved in just one separate thing.
That’s the unseen choice we made when we had our big family. Everyone warns you about the terrifying toddler years, but rarely do you hear a mom caution about the constant activities of the tween and teen years. But I’m happy to spend so many hours in the car if it means giving a little piece of routine back to kids who have faced so much change, challenge and chaos this year.
Hopefully we continue to reclaim normal as we conquer COVID, even though I know it will only mean being busier. It makes me surprised at how thankful I am for the silver lining I discovered about those first few months of the pandemic — the secret gift of slow we were given. And I'm even more grateful for the gradual, phased return to our full schedules. I couldn’t have jumped back into busy suddenly. But as our lives are phased back to constant activity, I will continue to learn to cherish the hectic schedules and the slow ones.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.