How the pandemic taught me to be thankful for both hectic and slow schedules

When the world shut down last March and every activity, event and outing seemed to be canceled, my busy family of seven enjoyed a needed breath of relief. Our schedule had been so packed with sports and social gatherings that we seemed to sprint from one thing to the next.

Those first few months of downtime were a blessing in a lot of ways. We were obviously disappointed when something we loved or looked forward to was canceled, but it felt good to relax, spend our evenings and weekends at home together and even revive homemade family suppers. We needed that break, and despite the hard circumstances and the forced nature of it, we thoroughly enjoyed it.

While we appreciated our slower season, we were not meant to be still. Thankfully, 10 months later, the world is steadily stepping into motion again. Our activities and events look different, and we prepare for them in new and more careful ways, but we are filling up our schedules and marking our calendars with things to look forward to once again.