How this dad built a Hobbit-inspired playhouse for his kids

So he did.

During his research, he found all kinds of plans and themes — pirates, the wild west and more. But he couldn’t find any plans out there for fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth epic, so he came up with his own.

“The Lord of the Rings” is Jordan’s favorite story.

“I adore the entire world Tolkien created and, as a composer myself, I especially love the music scores of Howard Shore for the film adaptations,” he said.

He’s started slowly exposing his boys to Middle Earth as they show interest.

“This past winter I was watching ‘The Fellowship of the Ring,’ and I looked over at my 7-year-old, Simon, who I didn’t know was watching, and he had tears in his eyes,” Jordan said. “He looked at me and said, ‘Will they ever see each other again?’ and I knew he was ready. I started reading 'The Hobbit' to him before bed, but I think it was still a bit beyond his interest.”

Jordan said he knew he wanted the Hobbit-inspired playhouse to be large enough so his family of four could enjoy it together, so he built it to be eight feet wide and six feet deep using four-by-four posts and two-by-fours on concrete deck footings.