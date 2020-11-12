How this dad is keeping the family bonding momentum going during the pandemic — and beyond

“Whose movie night is it tonight?”
The question seemed odd but familiar at the same time. I get plenty of practice answering questions each day, and typically I have an answer ready pretty quickly. But this one had me stumped.
“Tell me what you’re talking about, please,” I replied. I needed some context. As if coronavirus pandemic conditions hadn’t been challenging enough, now we are blending them with easing of restrictions and my brain was taxed.
During the “lockdown” phase, we had adapted our daily routine to help us all keep moving forward within the new normal framework. Part of our routine was ending the day with some all family time that usually included a movie or a couple of episodes from a favorite series, hosted by either my wife or myself.
This routine provided each of us a little time to unplug and energize. The rotation routine also provided the girls with a variety of themes, depending on whose night it was. My rotation involved "Star Wars," an intro to the Jason Bourne movies, and some other pieces I was able to pull out because I had a captive audience (with few other options).
I think many of us parents would agree that it’s been challenging to be the entertainment director, health management coordinator, nutritionist, tutor, logistics expert, etc. However, it’s also been pretty great to have this time when we truly have our kids' attention like we haven’t in a while.
It sounds trite, but we bonded. We got to know things about each other that we didn’t have time to share before. The constant whir of the machine that is modern family life quieted for a time. I had time to teach my kids cribbage, crochet and a little about poker. They had time to teach me what a meme is, sources to improve my social media “game” and that attention spans are elastic.
So when I finally got the context of the question, I got a real sense of parental guilt. We had built this momentum towards a new closeness and, so very quickly, it was waning. How could I slow the process? I committed to a movie night — their choice (but no zombies and no dance competitions). I also made a plan to get the cribbage board out again, agreed to bake cookies for the movie and to make a list of some of the things we did during the “lockdown.”
We had connected to each other in a new way during a hard time, and it would be a shame to let that growth wither away as the whir of the machine starts up again.
***
Kyle Skartvedt and his wife, Jodi, have been family teachers for 20 years. They have three children and have had over 120 youth in our home during our career. Kyle especially enjoys supporting their kids during their activities at school and in sports. His favorite hobby is to golf, and dabbles in amateur carpentry projects for the house.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
