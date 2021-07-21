How this family works to stop sweating the small stuff and focuses on the bigger picture instead

Do you and your partner ever have an argument that's really not about the thing you were arguing about? If you say no, then I wish you a hearty congratulations for somehow mastering exemplary communication, and you can stop reading now.

But if you're like most people who find themselves in a partnership, then you've probably argued and likely argued about something small that was rooted in how you were feeling about something bigger. Or perhaps you're like me, and all the small stuff matters a lot, but you don't even know why.

Recently, my husband and I found ourselves in the middle of a familiar argument about — of all things — the laundry and state of the dishes in the kitchen sink. When things aren't picked up or the dishes have sat too long for my preference, it's fair to say I'm the one who gets frustrated and throws in the flag. This topic is one that really bothers me, but that my husband can easily shrug off as not important in the big picture.

To be honest, neither of us is wrong.