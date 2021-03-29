How this mom and daughter bonded over time spent planning and organizing

My 9-year-old daughter has a plan. Always. She has a plan for how best to do her homework, the deliberate way she eats her meals and the precision with which she organizes her draw full of hair do-dads.

Mara is a girl who has “ideas” about just about anything she engages with in life.

And even though she has her methods, she is not a perfectionist. And she is certainly not a neatnik. One look at her craft-covered desk, her book-filled unmade bed and her puzzle- and Hatchimal-cluttered floor will disabuse you of thinking her laser focus has anything to do with picking up her room.

Even though my daughter has never seen the rainbow-tastic organizing magic used by the ladies at “The Home Edit,” that is also her “organizational” aesthetic. I use quotes due to the fact that if you saw the current tornado-struck look of her bedroom, you’d understand that it’s a far leap from anything that could be deemed organized.