How this mom and daughter bonded over time spent planning and organizing

My 9-year-old daughter has a plan. Always. She has a plan for how best to do her homework, the deliberate way she eats her meals and the precision with which she organizes her draw full of hair do-dads.
Mara is a girl who has “ideas” about just about anything she engages with in life.
And even though she has her methods, she is not a perfectionist. And she is certainly not a neatnik. One look at her craft-covered desk, her book-filled unmade bed and her puzzle- and Hatchimal-cluttered floor will disabuse you of thinking her laser focus has anything to do with picking up her room.
Even though my daughter has never seen the rainbow-tastic organizing magic used by the ladies at “The Home Edit,” that is also her “organizational” aesthetic. I use quotes due to the fact that if you saw the current tornado-struck look of her bedroom, you’d understand that it’s a far leap from anything that could be deemed organized.
As her mother and co-owner of the house in which she dwells, I often wonder to myself and (loudly) out loud why she can’t put that keen sense of cataloged precision to, say, her whole room not just one shelf on an art cart or a single dresser drawer. Obviously, I have failed in teaching her the fine art of hiding clutter. The kitchen counter may be cleared of debris, but don’t you dare open my junk drawer, that cabinet under sink or that closet by the door.
But to Mara, it’s all part of her “vision” — her “plan.” This is a girl who, since birth, has done a consistent job of letting her preferences be known. Yes, even as a non-verbal infant she made full use of her voice to communicate her likes and dislikes. Liked: Ladybug sippy cup. Disliked: Any other sippy cup. This would have been fine if I had been able to track down a second ladybug sippy cup anywhere on planet Earth. Unfortunately that didn't happen, which meant we had to keep a sharp eye on its whereabouts at all times if we didn’t want to face the wrath of a thirsty and stubborn 18-month-old.
Recently, I asked Mara if I could help her organize her room, and she was raring to go. Organizing and a mother/daughter project?! Who is this child? It was in that moment that I really saw something familiar in her excitement. I saw myself. Her disorganized organization, the buzz she felt getting a project started and the pure elation that comes with a plan coming together. It was like watching a miniature version of myself.
Genetics are funny. I don’t look like my daughter (or maybe it’s more accurate to say she doesn’t physically resemble me), but in that afternoon of sorting and cataloging, purging and rearranging, I saw we were two peas in a pod. Some mother and daughters have their shopping sprees or their spa days, but I think for Mara and me, a good plan and a project could be our bonding thing.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.