How this mom discovered the surprising joy of sharing a single family bathroom

My mom said she couldn’t do it — give up the luxury of her own master bathroom. But that’s exactly what I did when my family moved and traded in our fairly new build for a 1960’s ranch in more central Omaha.

It’s been three months since we relocated our family of four into a more developed neighborhood closer to the center of town. When shopping for our new home, we paid more attention to the neighborhood and location, openness of the space — both inside and out — than we did about details such as what bathrooms were where.

While I was aware that there was one full bathroom on the main living floor between the master bedroom and the room my boys would share, I wasn’t sure how I would adjust to sharing such a personal and frequently used space.

Like many parents, the bathroom has become my sacred space. It's a place to steal away for a few minutes to get a break from the demands and clinginess of young children. And not only that, but it houses the ultimate luxury of a steaming hot shower. It’s an oasis on the hardest of days.