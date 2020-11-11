How this mom is making beloved holiday traditions work during a pandemic

It’s not looking good for the holidays.
Coronavirus numbers in our area — as with most of the country — are rising, and experts all caution that family gatherings can easily become super-spreading events.
If you’re a freak about the holidays like me, the thought of foregoing our normal traditions is kind of heartbreaking. Take our Christmas tree tradition, for example.
Every year on the night before Thanksgiving, my family goes to the same Menards we’ve been going to for 20 years and we select a Fraser Fir from their lot of live trees. After that coniferous bad boy is strapped on top of ye ol’ minivan, we head over to Village Inn. What started as a pie and hot chocolate thing when the kids were small — a little stop-off to warm our hands and faces — has grown into a big, loud dinner that ends in a trip to the Target next door where everyone picks out a new ornament to adorn that tree.
These traditions are silly, but they’re important to us. We all look forward to this night full of laughter, togetherness and the blasting of holiday music from the crappy factory-installed stereo of our family minivan. I was hardcore bumming over this as I started shopping online for a much smaller Thanksgiving turkey than usual.
But then it hit me. Yes, it sucks, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime holiday situation, right?
Our kids will someday be telling their kids about life in the time of COVID, so why not make it memorable — in a good way? Why not do things — unorthodox, silly things — they’ll recall fondly for the rest of their lives? From this moment forward, I’m going to strive to create freaking epic holiday adventures during this pandemic.
First and foremost, we’ll get some adorable — and if I have my way, matching — holiday masks. Next, we can all take separate cars to Menards so multiple households aren’t crammed together in one car. That’s no biggie; following each other will be fun. Oh, and why not decorate our vehicles with some cheesy holiday accoutrements, as well? Reindeer antlers, anyone?
While we’re at it, we can create a Christmas playlist in advance and attempt total synchronization of our musical devices so we’re each plugged in and listening to the same holiday jams at the exact same time. Because really, what’s better than singing Christmas carols while driving in a familial train of Santa-hatted vehicles? At stoplights, we can roll down the windows and all sing loudly enough for the other drivers to enjoy (and perhaps even join in on). Fa-la-la-la-la — am I right?
Instead of eating inside of Village Inn, why not eat outside of it? Maybe we can order our food to go, take it over to the Target parking lot and each of us can eat inside our vehicles with the windows all down (and heaters blasting). Better yet, we can bundle up and either eat on the hoods of our cars or form a parking lot eating circle with the camping chairs that live in our trunk.
Selecting our ornaments can be done online while we eat, making it simple — and fun — to grab them via drive-up afterward while still rocking our collective holiday playlists.
I don’t know if we will do some (or any) of these particular things, but I’m going to take the opportunity to think outside the box for the holidays this year. Because someday, when my kindergartener is boring her grandkids with stories of her childhood, I’d like to add something to the COVID-era that makes her — and them — smile.
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
