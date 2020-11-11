How this mom is making beloved holiday traditions work during a pandemic

Our kids will someday be telling their kids about life in the time of COVID, so why not make it memorable — in a good way? Why not do things — unorthodox, silly things — they’ll recall fondly for the rest of their lives? From this moment forward, I’m going to strive to create freaking epic holiday adventures during this pandemic.

First and foremost, we’ll get some adorable — and if I have my way, matching — holiday masks. Next, we can all take separate cars to Menards so multiple households aren’t crammed together in one car. That’s no biggie; following each other will be fun. Oh, and why not decorate our vehicles with some cheesy holiday accoutrements, as well? Reindeer antlers, anyone?

While we’re at it, we can create a Christmas playlist in advance and attempt total synchronization of our musical devices so we’re each plugged in and listening to the same holiday jams at the exact same time. Because really, what’s better than singing Christmas carols while driving in a familial train of Santa-hatted vehicles? At stoplights, we can roll down the windows and all sing loudly enough for the other drivers to enjoy (and perhaps even join in on). Fa-la-la-la-la — am I right?