How this mom is using National Video Game Day as an opportunity to reinforce digital safety

July 8th is National Video Game Day and I'm preparing to go all in on screen time.
Recently, after several years of waiting and saving, our family purchased a modern video game system for the house. This was something that had long been discussed by my husband and son.
As a kid growing up in the early 90s, I enjoyed the occasional Sunday afternoon of video games — especially if my uncles and dad would invite me to play on the original Nintendo system with them.
Mario Brothers and Duck Hunt were my favorites, and I even got pretty good at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I will always remember the Christmas that the handheld Game Boy hung on the tree for my sister and I just like the commercial that year, so I can definitely get on board with the fun and appeal of a video game system.
That said, the odds of me regularly playing a gaming system now are very close to zero. However, I'm looking forward to using this thematic holiday as an excuse to see what all the fuss is about.
My son and stepdaughters are in the tween phase of childhood, and they're all gravitating more toward electronics and playing games online. We've been really fortunate that the pull to screen time and gaming has been balanced with a lot of structured activities, and hasn't presented a problem so far.
Our rules around screen time are fairly simple. The kids have to ask before using a device, and when told they need to get off the screen, they need to comply right away. We allow use of the computers and internet with the caveat that they simply let us know what they're looking up. We don't make a big deal about it, but computers can only be found in the office space and living room, and the kids know not to bring them into their rooms. A few hard and fast rules are that they're not allowed to "chat" online via gaming or other sites, and that we approve all games that are played in advance.
I'm not sure we've discovered the "secret sauce" to limiting screen time or teaching digital safety, but so far it works for us and has set some early boundaries that I'm sure we'll find ourselves adjusting as they get older.
On National Video Game Day, I also plan to take time to learn more about what they're interested in playing. What is the appeal of gaming today? What games are they interested in playing that their friends enjoy and why? I hope through this dialogue and my expressed interest in learning more, I can also reinforce with the kids why digital safety is so important.
And, if as I learn more about the modern appeal to gaming, I happen to beat the whole family in a round of "Just Dance," that sounds like a lot of fun, too!
***