How this mom is using National Video Game Day as an opportunity to reinforce digital safety

Our rules around screen time are fairly simple. The kids have to ask before using a device, and when told they need to get off the screen, they need to comply right away. We allow use of the computers and internet with the caveat that they simply let us know what they're looking up. We don't make a big deal about it, but computers can only be found in the office space and living room, and the kids know not to bring them into their rooms. A few hard and fast rules are that they're not allowed to "chat" online via gaming or other sites, and that we approve all games that are played in advance.