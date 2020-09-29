How this mom managed her toddler's first public meltdown with dignity

The minute I took the push car away from my son, I knew it was game over. His face contorted in a look of shock and dismay, and his body stiffened in defiance as he plopped down on the grass to begin a series of wails, kicks and incoherent screams.
We were at a neighborhood park grabbing dinner from a food truck, and I had to choose between tending to my toddler’s tantrum or remaining alert and close to the food truck so I could hear our name called when the food was ready.
At nearly 20 months old, these meltdowns had become fairly common for Austin in the privacy of our home, but this was his first official “public meltdown.” However, the lack of public meltdowns wasn’t due to good behavior on his part; it was simply the fact that my family and I hadn’t been to many public gatherings since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Funnily enough, this had allowed me to delay the inevitable embarrassment of a public toddler meltdown for at least six months.
As the screams became louder, people began to stare. Still, I didn’t make a move toward him. I knew trying to calm him down would likely result in an accidental kick to the stomach, so what was the point? I kept a watchful eye on him as he rolled around in the grass while keeping my ear on the food truck, hoping our name would be called so I could grab my child, buckle him in that push car and run away.
An older couple watched my son with an amused smile on their faces.
“We’ve got a 16-month-old grandson and he does this all the time. It’s the age,” the woman said to me.
Her words gave immediate relief to this first-time mom and made me feel a strong sense of camaraderie.
“I must say, you’re handling this beautifully,” she observed. “Nothing you can do when they get like this, so best to just let them get it out. Good job, mom!”
At that moment, the girl from the food truck called our name and I exchanged a wordless request with the woman to watch my little devil as I quickly snatched up the food. We were about three minutes into our ordeal and Austin showed no signs of waving the white flag, so I thanked my new mommy friend and hightailed it out of the parking lot with my little man screaming and kicking in his push car.
As I trudged up the long hill to my house, I felt a small sense of triumph. I had successfully navigated through Austin’s first public meltdown and even received a compliment for my approach. Who knew the best way to mange the dreaded meltdown would be a simple lack of acknowledgement and leaning on those instant mommy friends?
We’re headed to the zoo this weekend, and I have no doubt many tantrums will occur throughout our trip. But having weathered the initial storm smoothly the first time around, I know I’ll be ready!
Jamie Wiechman is a mother and stepmother of two children living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She’s also the proud mom-to-be of a precious little boy and works in marketing in the financial industry.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
