How this mom managed her toddler's first public meltdown with dignity

The minute I took the push car away from my son, I knew it was game over. His face contorted in a look of shock and dismay, and his body stiffened in defiance as he plopped down on the grass to begin a series of wails, kicks and incoherent screams.

We were at a neighborhood park grabbing dinner from a food truck, and I had to choose between tending to my toddler’s tantrum or remaining alert and close to the food truck so I could hear our name called when the food was ready.

At nearly 20 months old, these meltdowns had become fairly common for Austin in the privacy of our home, but this was his first official “public meltdown.” However, the lack of public meltdowns wasn’t due to good behavior on his part; it was simply the fact that my family and I hadn’t been to many public gatherings since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Funnily enough, this had allowed me to delay the inevitable embarrassment of a public toddler meltdown for at least six months.