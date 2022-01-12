How this mom uses 10 minutes per day to help correct kids' behavior issues at home

Have you ever watched an episode of "Supernanny" before you had kids and thought to yourself, “Those children are out of control” or “My kids will never behave like that”?
I said the same thing.
I watched in horror as those children threw epic meltdowns — screaming, fighting and bringing their parents to tears. I sat on my couch, sans obligation and completely ignorant. As I blamed the parents for the behavior issues, I made a vow to myself that that chaos would never unfold in my home.
Fast forward to real life with children. That once naïve woman, who was blissfully unaware of her future, can now completely relate to those parents. Even though the show no longer airs, I’ve literally thought about emailing Jo Frost for advice.
Recently, something has been happening in my house that I feel like I have no control over (and I crave control). I’ve always been a stickler for manners and respect, and lately, I've felt like my typically sweet kids have been replaced with rude aliens. Both were engaging in disrespectful behavior — talking back, not listening and yelling at each other (and mom and dad).
Our once calm home was abruptly filled with chaos. Every day, I felt like a failure as a mom; as though I was constantly climbing an uphill battle and never making any progress. It was affecting my relationship with my children and my husband. Something had to be done.
After screaming expletives to myself after the kids went to bed, I dove into the research.
I read the parenting books, followed the experts on Instagram, listened to podcasts and discussed what was happening with friends and family. Through this, I learned a simple and obvious truth I had completely missed.
I was not giving my children enough attention.
As parents, we spend time with our kids throughout our daily routines. We eat meals, drive them to practice, watch movies, run errands, etc. The list goes on. But how often do we give them our undivided attention doing something they love? How often do they ask us to play and we oblige by giving them only partial interest? We might check emails or social media quick — every time giving them further validation they are not our top priority.
My husband and I now do our best to set aside 10 minutes with each kid every day. It has made a huge difference. I love seeing their face light up as they get to choose a special activity with me. Not only are they happier because it filled up their bucket, but it also fills up mine.
Has the misbehavior stopped completely? No. Are we making progress? Yes.
I have no idea when this problem will be 100% solved, but each small victory of happier kids will be counted along the way.
While my controlling side still wants to email Jo Frost and learn every behavior correction tool, I know we’re not meant to have all the answers. It’s part of this crazy, severely exhausting but insanely rewarding and emotional journey we call parenthood.
Here’s what I do know: That naive woman who didn’t have a clue about parenting years ago still doesn’t have a clue about parenting. I will continue to do things terribly wrong and pivot along the way.
If you’re in the same boat right now, take a deep breath. Know this phase shall pass. Give yourself grace. Allow your children to see your imperfections. And remember, sometimes we need to have the hard moments first to truly appreciate the great moments later.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.