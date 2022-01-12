How this mom uses 10 minutes per day to help correct kids' behavior issues at home

After screaming expletives to myself after the kids went to bed, I dove into the research.

I read the parenting books, followed the experts on Instagram, listened to podcasts and discussed what was happening with friends and family. Through this, I learned a simple and obvious truth I had completely missed.

I was not giving my children enough attention.

As parents, we spend time with our kids throughout our daily routines. We eat meals, drive them to practice, watch movies, run errands, etc. The list goes on. But how often do we give them our undivided attention doing something they love? How often do they ask us to play and we oblige by giving them only partial interest? We might check emails or social media quick — every time giving them further validation they are not our top priority.

My husband and I now do our best to set aside 10 minutes with each kid every day. It has made a huge difference. I love seeing their face light up as they get to choose a special activity with me. Not only are they happier because it filled up their bucket, but it also fills up mine.

Has the misbehavior stopped completely? No. Are we making progress? Yes.