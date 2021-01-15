How this mom's attempt at crocheting taught her an important lesson about motherhood

Back in December, my son and I had to experience two weeks of preventative quarantine. This was a unique and strange experience, and with ample time on our hands, I decided it might be the perfect opportunity to re-kindle my experience with the old-school but now popular hobby of crocheting.
I actually come from a long line of women who are exceptional in this craft, so this should have all come very naturally. Creativity is genetic, is it not? I remembered some basic skills I had been taught in my one year of Girl Scouts and believed it would all come back to me.
I started by ordering a small crochet kit that promised anyone 10 and older would be able to successfully make a tiny flamingo out of yarn. It looked easy enough, and I had great dreams of making enough creatures to fill an arc to give to our niece.
As quickly as I had become ambitious, the project started to unravel as I realized that what I had understood as my mastery of the English language broke down at crochet terms and abbreviations. I spent more than six hours on YouTube watching one tutorial after another that promised this was a simple and delightful undertaking. I spent equal time independently trying to crochet a flamingo body while repeating the mantra, "You are a smart, capable woman; this is possible" over and over to myself.
After a few days and several attempts, I called it quits, realizing that not only was my theory about having a natural predisposition to crafting 100% incorrect, but that I also didn't care for the process at all.
As somewhat of a perfectionist, this lesson felt disappointing and like a failure at first, but it ultimately helped me realize it's okay to acknowledge when I'm just not good at something. It's almost like a metaphor for motherhood. There are so many times I put pressure on myself to be perfect and to figure something out even if I'm not wired to do it well. I often struggle to put my weaknesses aside, to provide room for my strengths. I beat myself up about where I'm lacking, instead of acknowledging what I'm adding to our family.
This little flamingo helped me to realize it's okay to put something aside when it's just not working and is creating more angst than it's worth. It also heightened my appreciation for people who are genuinely gifted in areas that I am not.
The moral of this experience for me was to never purchase yarn again, and that it's okay for me to recognize in motherhood — or other parts of life — that when I'm not wired to do something well, I can ask for help and support rather than holding myself to an impossible standard.
