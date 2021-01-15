How this mom's attempt at crocheting taught her an important lesson about motherhood

As somewhat of a perfectionist, this lesson felt disappointing and like a failure at first, but it ultimately helped me realize it's okay to acknowledge when I'm just not good at something. It's almost like a metaphor for motherhood. There are so many times I put pressure on myself to be perfect and to figure something out even if I'm not wired to do it well. I often struggle to put my weaknesses aside, to provide room for my strengths. I beat myself up about where I'm lacking, instead of acknowledging what I'm adding to our family.

This little flamingo helped me to realize it's okay to put something aside when it's just not working and is creating more angst than it's worth. It also heightened my appreciation for people who are genuinely gifted in areas that I am not.

The moral of this experience for me was to never purchase yarn again, and that it's okay for me to recognize in motherhood — or other parts of life — that when I'm not wired to do something well, I can ask for help and support rather than holding myself to an impossible standard.

***

Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.