How to bring back the lost art of letter writing with your children

Emails and texts have made us communicate in quick emoticons and phrases. It’s rare now to get a hand-written letter in the mail. Letter writing seems to be a lost art even for those of us who love writing!

Tuesday is National Letter Writing Day. As the holiday season comes upon us, why not bring back the letter? Here are some reasons to bring letter writing back as a family activity.

Handwriting is an artifact worth saving.

Looking at cards and letters my mother-in-law had written over the years, tucked away in her old desk and boxes, gives me comfort and preserves her memory in a way that a saved old text just can’t convey. After she passed away, my husband’s aunt found some old letters his mom had written when he was very young. Seeing her handwriting and reading her voice brings her into our lives for a brief moment.

Letters show gratitude.