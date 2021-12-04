How to bring back the lost art of letter writing with your children

Emails and texts have made us communicate in quick emoticons and phrases. It’s rare now to get a hand-written letter in the mail. Letter writing seems to be a lost art even for those of us who love writing!
Tuesday is National Letter Writing Day. As the holiday season comes upon us, why not bring back the letter? Here are some reasons to bring letter writing back as a family activity.
Handwriting is an artifact worth saving.
Looking at cards and letters my mother-in-law had written over the years, tucked away in her old desk and boxes, gives me comfort and preserves her memory in a way that a saved old text just can’t convey. After she passed away, my husband’s aunt found some old letters his mom had written when he was very young. Seeing her handwriting and reading her voice brings her into our lives for a brief moment.
Letters show gratitude.
Although thank you notes with quick messages are still the standard reply for a gift or act of service, a longer letter is a surefire way to let someone know how much you appreciate them. A few years ago, I received a Christmas card from a parent of one of my students. The card included a thoughtful, heartfelt letter about how thankful they were that my daughter was in my class. That letter meant so much to me, and I still have it. Yes, an email or card can convey gratitude as well, but a letter really means so much.
Tell stories through letters.
Not only can letters show gratitude and share memories, they also can tell stories. Consider writing letters to your children about your life’s moments after they happen. As your children grow older, they’ll have the letters to look back on to remember the moments you shared together. If your children are old enough to write letters themselves, start a book of letters or a journal where you write to one another. This can be a memory book of letters that will last even when you forget some of the fleeting moments.
Letters are works of art.
Sure, you can grab a piece of loose leaf paper and write a letter. The words are impactful no matter what the medium. However, using a gorgeous piece of stationery or a beautiful card with a letter tucked inside is something that you can save in a book or even frame. If you are an artist, you could design your own stationery or doodle within the letters. Even the words on the pages themselves are artistic expressions.
Happy National Letter Writing Day! Celebrate Dec. 7 by writing a letter to a loved one, start a book of letters with your children or dig out some old letters from the past.
***
Jen Schneider is a local middle school teacher and mom to two children.