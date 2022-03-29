How to create a budget for a kids' bedroom renovation

Spring is finally here, which means it’s the perfect time to tackle that renovation you’ve been eyeing for the kids’ bedroom.

Whether you’re upgrading your toddler’s bedroom into a big kid’s room, swapping out a crib for a bed or just considering a fresh new look, it’s essential to start with a budget before diving into a project.

No matter what the project size, creating a budget can seem like a daunting task. Start with a few of these handy tips for creating a budget for your kids’ bedroom renovation — from shopping with gift cards to selecting versatile pieces — you’ll be on your way to building a solid financial foundation instead of diving into your project in the dark.

1. Know your limits. The first thing to address when creating a budget for your kids’ bedroom renovation is to determine how much you can invest in the project. Knowing the top end of your budget and sticking below that number will create a solid foundation to work on and keep the ducks aligned. It will also help filter down the scope of the project, especially if it involves extensive construction and logistics.

2. Designate wants vs. needs. When budgeting for your kids’ bedroom renovation, get a ballpark idea on the scope of the project you’re looking to do. First, start with the needs. Are you changing over the nursery into a room fit for a child? You’ll absolutely need a bed. Do your ever-growing kiddos not fit in their bunk beds anymore? Time to consider an upgrade. By first starting with the absolute musts, you can determine what takes priority in the project to make the bedroom both fun and functional. From there, you can add extras until you hit your budget limit. To make sure you don’t go overboard, shop with a gift card pre-loaded with your budgeted amount of money. That way, you won’t be able to spend more than you’ve allotted yourself.

3. Aim towards versatility. Versatility is key when renovating kids’ bedrooms. Like clothing, it seems our kiddos grow out of things in a blink of an eye. Avoid a hefty remodeling project that gets outgrown quickly by investing in items that can age with them over time. For instance, if bunk beds are on the list, consider ones that can convert to standalone beds down the line. While flower-shaped side tables for your daughter are adorable, you can avoid having to invest in another set of side tables a year later by going for some lovely contemporary nightstands that she’s sure to love well into her teenage years. Now is also the perfect time to address how long this bedroom remodel will work for you and your family. Do you plan on moving into a bigger home in a year? It’s probably best that you approach this project as an investment for improving your home for a future sale and keep the paint color and flooring neutral.

4. Mix high and low price points. Find the balance between high and low price points when budgeting for a children’s bedroom remodel. If you’re keen for durable furniture that will last well into their teenage years, a higher price point with fantastic craftsmanship may be the way to go. If you’re on a shoestring budget, try shopping for secondhand or consignment furniture, which will give you that same durability for less. Be sure to take advantage of decor and accessories, available at every price point — personalized decor can make any piece of furniture look like a million bucks.

5. Get crafty. No matter what your budget is, getting creative can do wonders for keeping it within scope. Kids’ bedrooms are ideal spaces for DIY projects, as it’s an easy way to introduce individuality and unique colors and patterns to make their room all their own. Repurposing furniture is a sure way to maximize your budget. Give that old dresser a facelift with a new finish, or switch out some hardware for an instant oomph. Even a fresh coat of paint on the walls can make your room feel brand new, so let your kids run wild with bold striped walls or a crazy cool accent wall.

Keep these tips in mind as you’re putting together a budget for your renovation, and you’ll be on your way to creating a brand-new room that won’t hurt your wallet.

***

Kerrie Kelly is a California interior designer who has helped many clients through renovations of all sizes. Kerrie writes on her design experiences for The Home Depot, offering homeowners ways to save money on their kid's space without compromising design or functionality.