How to enjoy new twists on traditional holiday rituals

From family gatherings and holiday meals, to religious services and gift exchanges, many of the much-loved rituals of the holiday season won't look familiar. And that's okay. Keeping each other out of harm's way is the greatest gift we can give our family and friends.

The holiday season represents thankfulness, renewal and new beginnings. In that spirit, there are many innovative ways to embrace and enjoy the customs you love without sacrificing your family's health or safety. Here are just a few:

1. Do a doorstep drop and dash. Family dinner is a holiday favorite, and nothing will replace the joy of having everyone gathered around the dining room table. Though your loved ones can't break bread beside you, they can still share in your meal. Surprise grandparents and other loved ones with a slice (or three!) of your famous pineapple-glazed ham by dropping off a plate at their doorsteps and then dashing off and delivering more sweet surprises to friends, neighbors or coworkers. Let your kids help you with the meal prep, too. This can be a great bonding experience and provide a valuable holiday lesson about charity and service. You can even use video apps to bring loved ones into your home and around your table.