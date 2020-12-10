How to enjoy new twists on traditional holiday rituals

From family gatherings and holiday meals, to religious services and gift exchanges, many of the much-loved rituals of the holiday season won't look familiar. And that's okay. Keeping each other out of harm's way is the greatest gift we can give our family and friends.
The holiday season represents thankfulness, renewal and new beginnings. In that spirit, there are many innovative ways to embrace and enjoy the customs you love without sacrificing your family's health or safety. Here are just a few:
1. Do a doorstep drop and dash. Family dinner is a holiday favorite, and nothing will replace the joy of having everyone gathered around the dining room table. Though your loved ones can't break bread beside you, they can still share in your meal. Surprise grandparents and other loved ones with a slice (or three!) of your famous pineapple-glazed ham by dropping off a plate at their doorsteps and then dashing off and delivering more sweet surprises to friends, neighbors or coworkers. Let your kids help you with the meal prep, too. This can be a great bonding experience and provide a valuable holiday lesson about charity and service. You can even use video apps to bring loved ones into your home and around your table.
2. Watch holiday services online. Many churches and faith-based institutions are recording their services and posting live on Facebook or through their own websites. Encourage everyone to dress in their Sunday best and then gather together to watch the broadcast in the comfort of your living room.
3. Make holiday services a “community" experience. Invite your extended family and friends to watch the same holiday service from their homes, then use FaceTime, Zoom or other platforms to come together and share your thoughts about the holiday message, and to just visit afterwards.
4. Go virtual to open gifts. Host your own virtual Christmas gift-exchange gatherings using video conferencing apps. You can do as many as you want with friends and family. Drop off (or mail if needed) the gifts on your list to loved one's doorsteps with an invitation to set up a virtual holiday get-together when you can spend time visiting and opening gifts.
5. Fill the air with praise songs and uplifting music. Play your favorite holiday songs all day. Many streaming services already have playlists created, and music provides a special connection to the holiday season. Music does wonders for the head and heart!
6. Hold holiday parades. If making or wearing a new dress or outfit is a family or holiday tradition, then twirl and high step your way through the living room and show off your ensemble for everyone. You can even record and post your parade online, if you wish.
7. Remember the lonely and those who are alone. Many people are isolated, missing their friends and family or have no one to check on them. Make it a priority this holiday season to reach out with a welcoming phone call, text, video chat or handwritten note. Gestures of kindness are needed now and can help lift the spirits of those who are struggling.
The best part of any holiday is time spent with family, regardless of how much the celebration is pared down. Simplicity is beautiful and creates more space to enjoy each other. Go for a walk, play a board game, read Scripture aloud or connect with other family and friends in safe ways. Whatever you do, be grateful for and bask in the time together no matter how different it might be.
Pat Thomas has more than 30 years of experience working with children and families from many cultures and in many settings around the world. She has worked is various positions at Boys Town as a Family-Teacher, Trainer, and Hotline counselor. Since 2010, Pat has shared her experiences with families who call the Nebraska Family Helpline.
