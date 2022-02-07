How to figure out if a movie or video game is OK for your kids

Lately, our oldest son has been begging to watch “Godzilla.”
We’re not sure where he got the idea to see the big monster tear down big cities and battle other monsters, but he’s suddenly way into the idea.
And as has happened many times before, I found myself wondering, “Is this OK for him?”
We’re not insanely picky about the media our kids consume, but we do make sure it’s appropriate for them. At their ages — 8 and 5 — we try to avoid violence, swearing, sexual situations and other things that are too grown up for them. And of course, their age separation means that what’s OK for one kid might not be OK for the other.
So as I explained the MonsterVerse franchise — which includes two Godzilla movies, one King Kong movie and “Godzilla vs. Kong” — as well as other kaiju movies such as “Pacific Rim,” Sam got more excited. I got excited with him.
I still wasn’t sure what to do, so here are the resources I consulted to figure it out.
Ask other people
You probably know somebody with kids the same age. Even if you don’t have close friends or family with children in the same range, your hairdresser, your mail carrier, a colleague a neighbor or somebody probably does.
So ask them: Does your son play Fortnite? Has your daughter seen the “Scream” movies?
And perhaps more importantly: How did they react? And what did you think of the movies?
Every kid is different. Some are mature enough to handle themes that similar-aged children wouldn’t handle well at all, but it should give you a good barometer.
Ask the Internet
If you’ve ever wondered about something, chances are that someone else has wondered the same thing, which is what makes Google such a helpful tool. Drop your question into the search engine and see what others have said.
A quick search I did showed other parents are commonly looking at TikTok, Roblox, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Minecraft, Snapchat and many other games, movies and social media sites. It’s easy to Google “Is (insert media franchise here) OK for kids” and find lots of results.
It’s also smart to bookmark sites dedicated to this very topic. There are several out there that have movie and video game reviews including commonsensemedia.org, kids-in-mind.com, pluggedin.com, boxofficemom.com and kidspickflicks.com. Each of them has movie reviews (and some have other media like video games) and delves into specific topics such as language, drug use, sexual content, violence and more.
(If you’re looking for more general advice about media and children, check out internetmatters.org and kidshealth.org. They’re both great resources.)
Our favorite is Common Sense Media for the simple way they break everything down. Each piece of media is given an age rating from the site’s professionals as well as a survey of parents and kids giving their own ratings. It also has individual ratings and commentary on positive messages, positive role models, diverse representations, violence & scariness, language and consumerism, sex and drinking, drugs and smoking. For video games, it also has an ease of play rating.
It’s very thorough while being easy to understand. You can get a quick sense of what sorts of things are contained in each piece of media.
Ask your child
It’s always good to check in with your kids, but it’s worth having as serious a discussion as you can about things they like and don’t like, as well as what they think about things like violence on screen.
Of course, most kids are going to want to see the more mature thing because they all seem to hate it when a video game is “for older kids” or a movie is “for adults,” but talking it out should give you a good idea of what they think of things and how they might react to violence or drinking or bad words.
My kids, for example, hear occasional bad words on TV or in movies or in songs, but they know better than to repeat them. The few times they have, it was innocent, and we made sure they knew not to repeat it again. While we won’t be showing them “The Wolf of Wall Street” or “Goodfellas,” the occasional swear word isn’t something that would cause us not to watch a movie.
The verdict?
We ended up watching “Godzilla.”
I talked to friends, several of whom watched it recently with their kids. I checked out Common Sense, too.
There is definitely violence — this is a kaiju movie after all — as well as some bad language, kissing and drinking, but it’s nothing Sam can’t handle. That said, before we sat down to watch, I explained to him that it’s violent — lots of fighting and destruction and lots of guns — and could be scary. We wouldn’t be watching it with his younger brother, and if I saw anything that wasn’t OK for him, I’d be skipping that part.
Then we settled in for a couple hours of monster-on-monster good times. (And several more if we continue the series.)
***
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.