How to figure out if a movie or video game is OK for your kids

(If you’re looking for more general advice about media and children, check out internetmatters.org and kidshealth.org. They’re both great resources.)

Our favorite is Common Sense Media for the simple way they break everything down. Each piece of media is given an age rating from the site’s professionals as well as a survey of parents and kids giving their own ratings. It also has individual ratings and commentary on positive messages, positive role models, diverse representations, violence & scariness, language and consumerism, sex and drinking, drugs and smoking. For video games, it also has an ease of play rating.

It’s very thorough while being easy to understand. You can get a quick sense of what sorts of things are contained in each piece of media.

Ask your child

It’s always good to check in with your kids, but it’s worth having as serious a discussion as you can about things they like and don’t like, as well as what they think about things like violence on screen.