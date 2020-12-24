How to find the good during a not-so-great year

When it comes to Christmas, kids typically think about whether they've been naughty or nice because it affects what gifts they may receive. They think about going here or there to connect with family and consume many wonderful foods that only seem to appear at Christmas time. Often, there are new outfits for Christmas.

But this year, many of those things from past Christmases may not happen. In fact, it is easy for all of us to focus more on what will not happen and why. So, what can we do to help ourselves and our kids focus more on the good things rather than the struggles we have all had?

In preparing our families to experience the Christmas spirit, it is important to guide them to focus on their blessings rather than the hardships that have occurred throughout the year.

Make this a family affair

Gather at the table or wherever you can and pass each family member a piece of tablet paper. At the top have written "My blessings" by the child’s name.

Instruct the family to list some of the good things that have happened this year. They may be stuck because dad lost his job, they couldn’t go to school or their birthday party didn’t happen.