How to find the good during a not-so-great year

When it comes to Christmas, kids typically think about whether they've been naughty or nice because it affects what gifts they may receive. They think about going here or there to connect with family and consume many wonderful foods that only seem to appear at Christmas time. Often, there are new outfits for Christmas.
But this year, many of those things from past Christmases may not happen. In fact, it is easy for all of us to focus more on what will not happen and why. So, what can we do to help ourselves and our kids focus more on the good things rather than the struggles we have all had?
In preparing our families to experience the Christmas spirit, it is important to guide them to focus on their blessings rather than the hardships that have occurred throughout the year.
Make this a family affair
Gather at the table or wherever you can and pass each family member a piece of tablet paper. At the top have written "My blessings" by the child’s name.
Instruct the family to list some of the good things that have happened this year. They may be stuck because dad lost his job, they couldn’t go to school or their birthday party didn’t happen.
Help them look for the good that came out of these trying times. Sometimes we realize things best when we look at the worst and what good has come out of it. Most of what we hear on TV and read in the news or on the internet is the bad things. It's not always easy to identify the good.
Some examples of the bad and the good
Bad: Dad lost his job.
Good: He was able to be home more and get things done around our home. This made mom happy and we got to be with him more than ever before.
Bad: We didn’t get to go to school all week.
Good: We got a computer from the school and learned to use Zoom and stuff we didn’t know how to do before.
Bad: We couldn’t visit grandma and grandpa.
Good: We took turns writing them cards and letters, and mailed them at the post office.
Bad: We didn’t get to have our family gatherings.
Good: We talked about fun times in the past and made special food or played games that we used to do together. Mom also let us help her bake cookies and muffins and deliver them to friend’s front door as a surprise.
These are a just a few examples of what good can come out of the bad. One easy way to remind our families of the good things that result from misfortune is a common phrase that you may want to share now and whenever the tough times seem to take over: "When life gives us lemons, let's make lemonade!"
***
Pat Thomas has more than 30 years of experience working with children and families from many cultures and in many settings around the world. She has worked is various positions at Boys Town as a Family-Teacher, Trainer, and Hotline counselor. Since 2010, Pat has shared her experiences with families who call the Nebraska Family Helpline.