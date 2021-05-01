How to get your fitness groove back after having a baby

2. Take baby steps...literally. I went straight home after my two-week appointment, bundled up my baby and took him for a glorious 20-minute walk. It was very slow, but the fresh air and movement felt amazing. It became a daily routine for us, and on days when it was too cold, I brought him to Target, plopped the car seat in a cart and took him for a spin for as long as he would allow it. Sadly, this often resulted in unnecessary purchases, but at least I fulfilled my endorphin quota! A few weeks later, I started wearing the baby in a carrier on my walks, a small step up from pushing the stroller, with the added bonus of having my little guy close to me.

3. Find the right workouts. As a working mom with a newborn and toddler, at-home workouts are the best option for me. I’ve found the key to getting a quality workout at home is finding exceptional instructors for motivation and even taking part in virtual fitness challenges to keep me accountable. I did my first workout a little over 7 weeks post-baby. It was a low-impact rowing workout with Apple Fitness+. I really enjoyed being able to sync the workout with my Apple Watch, and it was motivating to have the instructors cheering me on. Since then, I’ve tried to mix it up with other low-impact workouts including Pure Barre and through the Peloton app.