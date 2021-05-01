How to get your fitness groove back after having a baby

Fitness has always been an important part of my life. However, after I became a mom, a weekend sweat session often left me feeling guilty about "abandoning" my child during those precious weekend bonding hours.
When I became pregnant with baby number two, I obsessively crammed in as many daily workouts as possible. I assumed that being a sleep-deprived, working mom of a toddler and a newborn meant that working out would become a thing of the past.
What I didn’t realize is that my workouts would become my sanctuary; my 30 minutes of peace in a world of chaos. I learned it wasn’t impossible to get back into a fitness routine post-baby. I just had to start small, be patient and even be a little selfish.
Here are some tips for getting your fitness groove back post-baby:
1. Talk to your doctor. About a month postpartum, I was anxious to start working out again — even though I was exhausted. I had a C-section with my second baby, so my doctor provided specific guidelines about when I could get back to light workouts, starting at six weeks. At my two-week appointment, she gave me the all-clear to go on walks with my baby. She also explained that I would need to stay away from intense abdominal work for six months. Every pregnancy is different, so that's why it is essential to check in with your doctor prior to trying any sort of exercise.
2. Take baby steps...literally. I went straight home after my two-week appointment, bundled up my baby and took him for a glorious 20-minute walk. It was very slow, but the fresh air and movement felt amazing. It became a daily routine for us, and on days when it was too cold, I brought him to Target, plopped the car seat in a cart and took him for a spin for as long as he would allow it. Sadly, this often resulted in unnecessary purchases, but at least I fulfilled my endorphin quota! A few weeks later, I started wearing the baby in a carrier on my walks, a small step up from pushing the stroller, with the added bonus of having my little guy close to me.
3. Find the right workouts. As a working mom with a newborn and toddler, at-home workouts are the best option for me. I’ve found the key to getting a quality workout at home is finding exceptional instructors for motivation and even taking part in virtual fitness challenges to keep me accountable. I did my first workout a little over 7 weeks post-baby. It was a low-impact rowing workout with Apple Fitness+. I really enjoyed being able to sync the workout with my Apple Watch, and it was motivating to have the instructors cheering me on. Since then, I’ve tried to mix it up with other low-impact workouts including Pure Barre and through the Peloton app.
4. Roll with the punches. As all mothers know, parenthood rarely goes as planned. On my last day of maternity leave, I planned to leave my son at daycare for a “treat myself” day. Sadly, he caught his first cold and had to stay home with me. I had no complaints about the extra snuggles, but since my sick baby wanted to be held nonstop, working out seemed like a lost cause. I did a quick YouTube search for baby carrier workouts and was able to get in a challenging workout chock full of lunges and squats while wearing my baby.
5. Celebrate the small victories. My body isn’t snapping back the way it did after my first baby. While I can't obtain the instant gratification of looking in a mirror and seeing big changes, I congratulate myself for every workout completed. I just had a baby three months ago. Despite being exhausted, busier than ever and not fully recovered physically, I’m still finding ways to get back into shape.
And that is something to celebrate.
***
Jamie Wiechman is a mother and stepmother of two children living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She’s also the proud mom-to-be of a precious little boy and works in marketing in the financial industry.