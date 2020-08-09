How to help preschool, elementary school kids understand wearing masks

As schools begin to open, students receiving in-class instruction likely will be required to wear a mask.
Many parents are concerned that their preschool- or elementary-age child will refuse or remove their mask at inappropriate times during the day. How can parents encourage and maintain mask wearing when they struggle with this at home?
That’s the No. 1 question that parenting expert, guidance counselor, licensed educational psychologist and board-certified behavior analyst Reena B. Patel is hearing from clients, friends and her community.
Patel offers these ways to help:
Tell them why
Do not say you need to wear a mask without the why. Keep the conversation developmentally appropriate. For example: there is a virus/bug/germ in the air and it can go from our body to someone’s body when we cough, spit, talk or sneeze too close to someone else. Answer their question, “Will I get to take it off?”
Model it
Children are more likely to follow actions that their parents and those around them engage in. Lead by example.
Start to practice at home and in increments
Children want to feel successful and receive praise for something new. Start wearing masks at home in increments. For example, start with 5 minutes and pick times of the day to start. Maybe the first thing in the morning or right after lunch.
Make it a rule
In order to keep everyone safe, we all have to wear a mask. Younger children especially comply when you frame it as a rule.
Be creative and allow for choices
Children like to be in control of their decisions. Provide a variety of masks to choose from. Be creative and allow them to design their masks. Think of this mask as part of your child’s wardrobe. Make a matching mask for your child’s stuffed animal or doll.
Be flexible with kids who have sensory challenges
Create a safe space with social distance if your child needs to adjust or remove the mask for a short period of time.
Use positive reinforcement
This will increase the likelihood your child will automatically wear the mask the next day.
And from a press release from the Mayo Clinic:
Send your child to school with a clean backup mask
Make sure to clearly label your child’s mask with his or her name, and teach your child never to share or trade masks with others.
Stress the importance of cleaning their hands
Stress the importance of cleaning their hands regularly throughout the day, especially before eating, after using the restroom and before and after touching shared surfaces or their mask. Have your child practice washing their hands with soap and water while singing “Happy Birthday” or another 60-second song. Also practice applying hand sanitizer. For appropriate use of hand sanitizer: Apply one to two squirts of sanitizer to the palm of one hand, enough to cover all surfaces of the hands. Rub the sanitizer over all the surfaces of hands, fingers and nails until dry. This should take at least 20 seconds.
Do a temperature check before sending your child off to school
Also check for other symptoms of illness, especially COVID-19 symptoms, such as new-onset cough or shortness of breath. If your child is sick, home is the best place to be to contain the spread of germs. Be in touch with your family physician if symptoms worsen.
School districts are getting creative with how to reopen safely. Families should do all they can, too.
Find more information about keeping your family’s health on track in Nebraska Medicine’s free “COVID-19 Back-to-School Safety Guide” at nebraskamed.com. It addresses school physicals, athletics, children’s mental health, masks and more. Two tips: Select backpacks and lunch boxes that are easy to clean and sanitize, and implement a reward chart for younger children to encourage mask wearing.
