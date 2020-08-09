How to help preschool, elementary school kids understand wearing masks

As schools begin to open, students receiving in-class instruction likely will be required to wear a mask.

Many parents are concerned that their preschool- or elementary-age child will refuse or remove their mask at inappropriate times during the day. How can parents encourage and maintain mask wearing when they struggle with this at home?

That’s the No. 1 question that parenting expert, guidance counselor, licensed educational psychologist and board-certified behavior analyst Reena B. Patel is hearing from clients, friends and her community.

Patel offers these ways to help:

Tell them why

Do not say you need to wear a mask without the why. Keep the conversation developmentally appropriate. For example: there is a virus/bug/germ in the air and it can go from our body to someone’s body when we cough, spit, talk or sneeze too close to someone else. Answer their question, “Will I get to take it off?”

Model it

Children are more likely to follow actions that their parents and those around them engage in. Lead by example.

Start to practice at home and in increments