How to jazz up your store-brought ice cream, plus three new recipes to try

When it comes to ice cream, the majority of us are like big kids — ready to chase down the ice cream truck and add extra chocolate to our hot fudge sundaes.
Here’s how to put a colorful spin on this beloved summertime treat.
SPRINKLE BOWLS
WHAT YOU NEED
• Balloons
• Candy sprinkles
• Almond bark
• Ice cream
WHAT YOU DO
1. Rinse balloons (use one balloon per bowl), pat dry and inflate to desired bowl size. The bigger the balloon, the bigger the bowl.
2. Place candy sprinkles in a large bowl.
3. Melt one package almond bark in a glass or ceramic bowl over a pot of boiling water. Stir occasionally. This method helps the almond bark stay soft longer (in comparison to using a microwave).
4. Once the bark is melted and smooth, gently dip the balloon into the almond bark.
5. Drizzle sprinkles onto the balloon, covering the dipped portion.
6. Place the sprinkled balloon on wax paper to set.
7. When the almond bark is firm, slowly deflate the balloon and gently peel it away from the inside.
8. Add ice cream and enjoy!
Adapted from thisheartofmineblog.com.
SPRINKLE SPOONS
WHAT YOU DO
1. Melt a few almond bark pieces in a glass or ceramic bowl over a pot of boiling water. Stir occasionally.
2. Once the almond bark is melted and smooth, gently dip the spoons into the almond bark.
3. Drizzle sprinkles onto the spoons, covering the dipped portion.
4. Place the sprinkled spoons on wax paper to set.
5. When the almond bark is firm, serve with a bowl of your favorite ice cream.
CHOCOLATE DRIZZLES
WHAT YOU DO
1. Break chocolate into small chunks and place in a double boiler or heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water. Leave until melted, then remove from heat and place chocolate into piping bag.
2. Pipe random lines and squiggles of melted dark chocolate over a piece of nonstick baking parchment or wax paper. Allow drizzles to set and harden.
3. Remove from parchment or wax paper by gently sliding knife under decorations.
4. Embellish ice cream as desired.
Adapted from “Ice Cream and Iced Desserts” by Joanna Farrow and Sara Lewis; prepared by Kiley Cruse.
ICE CREAM CONE COVERS
Print our free conversation cone wrappers here.
ICE CREAM IN A SNAP
These easy recipes will turn your kitchen into your favorite ice cream parlor.
Vanilla Gelato
Makes 1 quart, serves 4
WHAT YOU DO
1. In a medium saucepan, combine 1½ cups heavy cream, 1½ cups whole milk and 1 cup sugar.
2. Cook over medium heat, stirring until the sugar is dissolved, then cook until bubbles form around the edge of the pan.
3. Remove from heat. Add ½ vanilla bean, split lengthwise, scraping the seeds into the mixture, and let stand for 30 minutes.
4. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours, or until thoroughly chilled.
5. Remove the vanilla pod and transfer the mixture to an ice cream maker.
6. Freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
Recipe from “Gelato! Italian Ice Creams, Sorbetti & Granite” by Pamela Sheldon Johns.
Grandma’s country-style vanilla ice cream
Makes 4 quarts
WHAT YOU DO
1. Beat 4 eggs until foamy. Gradually add 2½ cups sugar and continue beating until thickened.
2. Add 4 cups heavy whipping cream, ¼ teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons vanilla. Mix thoroughly.
3. Pour mixture into ice cream maker (we used KitchenAid’s version of a stand mixer) and add 5 cups whole milk.
4. Mix on low speed for about 20 minutes. Serve immediately or pour into freezer-safe container and place in freezer for about three hours.
Recipe courtesy of Mickey & Marilyn Woodden.
Three-ingredient ice cream
Makes 1 quart
WHAT YOU DO
1. In a small bowl, mix 1 tablespoon vanilla extract and one 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk. Stir to combine.
2. Add 2 cups heavy whipping cream to a mixing bowl and whip on high for 7-10 minutes until stiff peaks form.
3. Turn the mixer on low speed and slowly add the vanilla mixture to the heavy cream. Once combined, pour into a freezer-safe container and let freeze for at least 6 hours.
Recipe from LoveGrowsWild.com/Liz Fourez.