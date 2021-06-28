How to jazz up your store-brought ice cream, plus three new recipes to try

7. When the almond bark is firm, slowly deflate the balloon and gently peel it away from the inside.

8. Add ice cream and enjoy!

Adapted from thisheartofmineblog.com.

SPRINKLE SPOONS

WHAT YOU DO

1. Melt a few almond bark pieces in a glass or ceramic bowl over a pot of boiling water. Stir occasionally.

2. Once the almond bark is melted and smooth, gently dip the spoons into the almond bark.

3. Drizzle sprinkles onto the spoons, covering the dipped portion.

4. Place the sprinkled spoons on wax paper to set.

5. When the almond bark is firm, serve with a bowl of your favorite ice cream.

CHOCOLATE DRIZZLES

WHAT YOU DO

1. Break chocolate into small chunks and place in a double boiler or heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water. Leave until melted, then remove from heat and place chocolate into piping bag.