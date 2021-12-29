How to know if your child has gastroesophageal reflux disease

The first treatment option is to make lifestyle changes. Changes that your physician might suggest for your child include sleeping at a slight incline, avoiding tight clothes, avoiding eating two to three hours before bed and avoiding giving your child common trigger foods, including citrus fruit, garlic, spicy food, peppermint, chocolate, onions, tomato-based food and sauces, fatty/fried foods and food or drink containing caffeine.

If lifestyle changes do not effectively improve symptoms, your doctor may suggest that your child begin taking over-the-counter medication. Different types of OTC medications will serve different purposes and can be used alone or in combination – with the approval of a pediatrician or gastroenterologist.

• Antacids neutralize stomach acid, providing quick relief. However, this type of medicine will not heal the inflammation in the esophagus caused by chronic exposure to stomach acid.

• H2 blockers reduce stomach acid production. This type of medicine doesn’t go into effect as quickly as antacids do, but it can provide longer relief from GERD symptoms – up to 12 hours.

• Protein pump inhibitors block acid production and help heal the esophagus from damage caused by stomach acid exposure.