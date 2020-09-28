How to make your kids their very own playroom nook

Busy parents are always looking for new and fun ways to entertain their kids — especially ways to keep them occupied without screen time or spending money. An easy way to amuse children and spark their imagination is to create unique playroom nooks. It’s as simple as purchasing a few drapery panels or shades and rods.
Start with one of these two options or get creative and create a nook that’s unique to your child’s interest. Work with supplies you already have around the house to make this a cheap and easy project.
Option 1: Window Nook
For the little princess in the family, turn a window seat nook into her very own fairy castle.
First, measure the open space between the wall or cabinets flanking the window-seat. Install a tension drapery or shower curtain rod as high as possible. (The tension rod makes this “castle” temporary. You can easily hang it up and take down, with no power tools required!)
Indulge her inner princess with sheer pink drapery panels. You will need two panels for a wide seat. If the rod pocket is smaller than the diameter of the rod, fold over the top and stitch a deeper pocket, either with a sewing machine or by hand.
To quickly open and close the drapery panels, cut two pieces of coordinating ribbon or trim in a coordinating color for tie-backs. Pull the panels back with the ribbon and loop them over small C-hooks screwed into the wall.
Cover a seat cushion or pillows with a complementary fabric. Now your little princess can read, play and dream in her own cozy tower.
Option 2: Closet Hideaway
If your son’s favorite phrase is “Arrrr,” create a pirate den just for him and his mateys.
If you don’t have a window seat, you can transform a spare closet into a secret hideaway. A standard-width closet needs only a single panel or shade hung from a tension rod installed at the top of the door jamb.
Use a piece of chain for the drapery tie-back. Or get creative and link several loose-leaf rings together for a unique hold-back. Use a C-hook to hold it in place. If you’re using a rolling shade, simply pull the shade up or down to get in and out.
Fill the space with a bench or cushions, add a rug for comfort and fill in the back space with a coordinating window shade or drapery valance.
With a few curtains or shades and a little imagination, you’ll no longer hear the cries of “There’s nothing to do!”
***
Abigail Sawyer is a Senior Social Media Specialist for Blinds.com. She's a home improvement junkie who is currently restoring a 1972 cottage with the help of her husband (and her goldendoodle, Biscuit). She never passes up a chance to hunt for treasures at a flea market and believes every room needs something old to give it a perfectly-imperfect feel. Abigail writes on all things home décor, from selecting a soothing color scheme to creating the perfect play nook for your kids. You can find a wide selection of window shades and drapes for your child’s playroom at Blinds.com.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!