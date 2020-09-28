How to make your kids their very own playroom nook

Cover a seat cushion or pillows with a complementary fabric. Now your little princess can read, play and dream in her own cozy tower.

Option 2: Closet Hideaway

If your son’s favorite phrase is “Arrrr,” create a pirate den just for him and his mateys.

If you don’t have a window seat, you can transform a spare closet into a secret hideaway. A standard-width closet needs only a single panel or shade hung from a tension rod installed at the top of the door jamb.

Use a piece of chain for the drapery tie-back. Or get creative and link several loose-leaf rings together for a unique hold-back. Use a C-hook to hold it in place. If you’re using a rolling shade, simply pull the shade up or down to get in and out.

Fill the space with a bench or cushions, add a rug for comfort and fill in the back space with a coordinating window shade or drapery valance.

With a few curtains or shades and a little imagination, you’ll no longer hear the cries of “There’s nothing to do!”

Abigail Sawyer is a Senior Social Media Specialist for Blinds.com. She's a home improvement junkie who is currently restoring a 1972 cottage with the help of her husband (and her goldendoodle, Biscuit). She never passes up a chance to hunt for treasures at a flea market and believes every room needs something old to give it a perfectly-imperfect feel. Abigail writes on all things home décor, from selecting a soothing color scheme to creating the perfect play nook for your kids.